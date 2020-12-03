Where Is 'Seal Team' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of The Military Action Drama

Seal Team is a well-known action drama television series created by Benjamin Cavell that began airing in 2017. The plot of the series revolves around the Bravo team of the US Navy Warfare group who plan to undertake thrilling missions. The filming of Seal Team has been done at several places such as Paraguay, Serbia, California, among others. Let’s take a look at Seal Team filming locations.

Where is Seal Team filmed?

As per reports by portals like Distractify and The Cinemaholic, a majority of the scenes were filmed in California while there were a few episodes whose filming was undertaken in Belgrade, Serbia.

Serbia

Filming of three to four episodes was done in Belgrade in order to show a scene of an international terrain. Two of the episodes at the beginning of the third season can be seen shot at the real locations of Belgrade, Serbia, while the other two episodes were filmed in Serbia but given the look of a European city. According to an article by The Cinemaholic, the Seal Team crew worked with local Serbian actors and Serbian police along with the armed forces who also appeared in the series.

California

As most of the filming was done in California, it became a huge advantage for the cast and crew as they could easily reach home at the end of the shoot. The battle terrains of Asia and Africa depicted in the movie were actually shot in the rural terrains of Los Angeles county. The county then became so famous that several other stories on war were filmed here.

@allisonargented I saw the signs on the trucks so apparently seal team is filming here today, St. Mark's pic.twitter.com/WlaRoEIpKV — ➳ dummkopf (@katebishoping) August 10, 2019

On, of the fans living nearby tweeted a while ago that he saw the signs on the trucks which revealed that filming of Seal Team was also done at St. Mark’s. The filming base for the show was set at CBS Studio Center on 4024 Radford Avenue in Studio City, California.

There were a few scenes in the show that were set in Syria but their filming location was set at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita situated in California.

The war-time representation in the second season of the fourteenth episode was shot in Camp Pendleton while a few other scenes were filmed on the streets of Los Angeles.

Other Seal Team filming locations include New Orleans, Louisiana, where the first episode of the series was shot while there were quite a few scenes filmed in Paraguay as well.

