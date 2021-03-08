Where Was 'Sentinelle' Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations

The French film Sentinelle has been gaining a lot of attention ever since it was released. The film stars the talented actress Olga Kurylenko of French-Ukrainian origin. Sentinelle is a revenge thriller flick directed and written by Julien Leclercq. Read on to know where was Sentinelle filmed.

Where and when was Sentinelle filmed?

Also Read: What Time Does 'Sentinelle' Release On Netflix? All About The Olga Kurylenko Starrer

As per the official IMDb page of Sentinelle, the movie was filmed at four different locations across Europe. The shooting for the film started in late 2019 around November and finished in December, as reported by IMDb. The film was shot across three different countries of France, Belgium and Morocco and makes use of each location in the film flawlessly, using the beautiful locations to the film's benefit. Here are all the Sentinelle filming locations.

Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France

Brussels, Belgium

Casablanca, Morocco

Dancing Carré, Willebroek, Belgium

Also Read: What Language Is Tribes Of Europa In? Here's All About The New Netflix Show

About Sentinelle

Sentinelle follows the story of a 33-year-old, trained French soldier by the name of Klara, who worked as an interpreter for the French army on the frontlines of battle in the war-torn country of Syria. Klara was sent home after a violent traumatising incident in battle as the audience comes to know through a series of flashbacks. Upon coming back, she goes to an affluent party with her sister where her sister leaves the party with a group of Russians.

The next day Klara finds her sister, half-dead, sexually assaulted and beaten at a nearby lake. She goes to the authorities about the Russians but realises they are protected by diplomatic immunity and she cannot make the responsible party pay through legal means. What follows is Klara taking matters into her hands as she single-handedly hunts out the people responsible for hurting her sister. It's a tense flick that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the duration of the film.

Also Read: New On Netflix In March 2021: Complete List Of Titles That Will Debut On The OTT Platform

Where to watch Sentinelle?

The film Sentinelle was released on March 5, 2021, on the streaming platform Netflix. You can log in to your Netflix account and look up the film to watch it. Fans of slow-burn thrillers and psychological films will like this work of cinema. The film has received generally positive reviews from the fans and critics. Stay tuned for more news related to upcoming Netflix releases.

Also Read: Zoe Saldana To Feature In Netflix's 'The Bluff', To Be Directed By Frank E. Flowers



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.