What Time Does 'Sentinelle' Release On Netflix? All About The Olga Kurylenko Starrer

Sentinelle is a French action movie starring French-Ukrainian actor Olga Kurylenko, Marilyn Lima, and Michel Nabokoff in lead roles. The revenge thriller movie is directed by Julien Leclercq who has also written the screenplay of the film. The movie is about a trained french soldier who is transferred to her home after a traumatizing combat mission and then uses her skills to hunt down a man. Read on to know what time does Sentinelle release on Netflix?

What time does Sentinelle release on Netflix?

Sentinelle release date is scheduled for March 5, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Sentinelle release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Friday, March 5, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Sentinelle on Netflix on March 5, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Sentinelle movie from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the film from 7 pm onwards. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when the Sentinelle movie releases on Netflix. In Spain and France, the movie will air at 9 am on March 5, 2021.

Sentinelle on Netflix

The movie's plot starts with the life of Klara, a 33-year-old interpreter in the French army. After facing the horrors of war in Syria, she is transferred to Nice, as a part of Operation Sentinel. But one evening she finds that her sister is found half-dead at the beach. She later finds out that her sister was raped and beaten up, after which she decides to take revenge on those responsible. This leads her into a hunt down for Yvan Kadnikov, who is the son of a powerful Russian oligarch.

Sentinelle is directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq, who is known for his work in feature films like Chrysalis, The Assault, Gibraltar, The Crew, The Bouncer, and Earth and Blood previously. The film is produced by Julien Madon. The cast features Olga Kurylenko who is known for her work as Bond girl in Quantum of Solace, Momentum, To the Wonder (2012), Oblivion (2013), The Water Diviner (2014), Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) and The Room (2019).

