New On Netflix In March 2021: Complete List Of Titles That Will Debut On The OTT Platform

The list of the titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2021 include the likes of some evergreen classics along with a slew of original shows. The list of Netflix March 2021 releases, as per a report on What's On Netflix, includes the likes of Amy Pehler's Moxie, The Dark Knight, and Crazy Stupid Love, to name a few. Along with the same, it would appear as if the list of Netflix's march releases will give its viewers a wider range in terms of stories from all sorts of geographies. Read on to see the complete list of titles that will be made available for streaming by the media giant on their platform in the coming month.
Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1)
Banyuki (2009)
Batman Begins (2005)
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – A Stand-up special
Connected – A documentary based on Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1)
How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)
Rain Man (1988)
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)
Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Black or White (2014)
Men on a Mission (Season 2) Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.
Word Party (Season 5) Netflix Original – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.
Moxie (2021) - A Netflix Original
Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) A Netflix Docu-series]
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Mariposa (2020) – An Indonesian romance movie.
Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) A Netflix Original Anime series
City of Ghosts (Season 1) A Netflix Animation/Live Action series
Dogwashers (2021) A Netflix Original Colombian/Spanish film
Fate of Alakada (2020) – A Nigerian comedy
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) A Netflix Original docu-series
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) A Netflix Original Series
Sentinelle (2021) A Netflix Original French war movie
Bombay Rose (2019) A Netflix Original Animated Feature
The Houseboat: A Netflix Original Series
StarBeam -A Netflix Series
Dealer (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series
Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series
Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) A Netflix Original docu-series
Coven of Sisters (2020) A Netflix Original Spanish Drama
The Block Island Sound (2020) – An Independent horror movie
Just in Time (2021)
Love Alarm (Season 2) A Netflix Original K-Drama
Paper Lives (2021) A Netflix Original Turkish Drama
Paradise PD (Season 3) A Netflix Original series
The One (Season 1) A Netflix Original sci-fi series
Yes Day (2021) A Netflix Original Movie
Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn.
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020) – Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) A Netflix Original Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean
Zero Chill (Season 1) A Netflix Original teen comedy
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) A Netflix Comedy Special
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) A Netflix Original Kids series hosted by Michelle Obama
Catch.er
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) A Netflix Original Documentary Series
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) A Netflix Original Docuseries
The Beginning (Season 2) A Netflix Original anime series
Deadly Illusions (2021) A Netflix Original Thriller series
Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) A Netflix Original Spanish action-comedy series
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) A Netflix Original Stand-up special.
Skylines (2020)
The Fluffy Movie
Alien TV (Season 2) A Netflix Original Kids series
Country Comfort (Season 1) A Netflix Original sitcom
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) A Netflix Original sports docu-series
Sky Rojo (Season 1) A Netflix Original series from the creators of Money Heist
Who’s the Boss (2020) – A Nigerian rom-com.
Hospital (2017)
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Neville (Season 1) A Netflix Original K-drama series
Philomena (2013)
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) A Netflix Original South African stand-up special.
Seaspiracy (2021) A Netflix Original Documentary series
Who Killed Sara? (2021) A Netflix Spanish crime mystery series
Caught by a Wave (2021) A Netflix Italian romance movie
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) A Netflix Original Anime series
Millennials (Season 3) A Netflix Original Argentinian drama series
Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) A Netflix Original Russian animated feature
A Week Away (2021) A Netflix Original Animated Series
Bad Trip (2020)
Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)
Croupier (1998)
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1)
Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) A Netflix Original Animated Series
The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – A Biopic on Nelson Mandela.
Rainbow High (Season 1)
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021)
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series
