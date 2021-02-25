New On Netflix In March 2021: Complete List Of Titles That Will Debut On The OTT Platform

The list of the titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2021 include the likes of some evergreen classics along with a slew of original shows. The list of Netflix March 2021 releases, as per a report on What's On Netflix, includes the likes of Amy Pehler's Moxie, The Dark Knight, and Crazy Stupid Love, to name a few. Along with the same, it would appear as if the list of Netflix's march releases will give its viewers a wider range in terms of stories from all sorts of geographies. Read on to see the complete list of titles that will be made available for streaming by the media giant on their platform in the coming month.

What's new on Netlfix in march 2021?

Coming March 1st:

Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1)

Banyuki (2009)

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – A Stand-up special

Connected – A documentary based on Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1)

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)

Rain Man (1988)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Coming March 2nd:

Black or White (2014)

Men on a Mission (Season 2) Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.

Word Party (Season 5) Netflix Original – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

Coming March 3rd:

Moxie (2021) - A Netflix Original

Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) A Netflix Docu-series]

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Coming March 4th:

Mariposa (2020) – An Indonesian romance movie.

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) A Netflix Original Anime series

Coming March 5th:

City of Ghosts (Season 1) A Netflix Animation/Live Action series

Dogwashers (2021) A Netflix Original Colombian/Spanish film

Fate of Alakada (2020) – A Nigerian comedy

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) A Netflix Original docu-series

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) A Netflix Original Series

Sentinelle (2021) A Netflix Original French war movie

Coming March 8th:

Bombay Rose (2019) A Netflix Original Animated Feature

Coming March 9th:

The Houseboat: A Netflix Original Series

StarBeam -A Netflix Series

Coming March 10th:

Dealer (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) A Netflix Original docu-series

Also Read: Zoe Saldana To Feature In Netflix's 'The Bluff', To Be Directed By Frank E. Flowers

Coming March 11th:

Coven of Sisters (2020) A Netflix Original Spanish Drama

The Block Island Sound (2020) – An Independent horror movie

Coming March 12th:

Just in Time (2021)

Love Alarm (Season 2) A Netflix Original K-Drama

Paper Lives (2021) A Netflix Original Turkish Drama

Paradise PD (Season 3) A Netflix Original series

The One (Season 1) A Netflix Original sci-fi series

Yes Day (2021) A Netflix Original Movie

Coming March 14th:

Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn.

Coming March 15th:

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020) – Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) A Netflix Original Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean

Zero Chill (Season 1) A Netflix Original teen comedy

Coming March 16th:

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) A Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) A Netflix Original Kids series hosted by Michelle Obama

Coming March 17th:

Catch.er

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) A Netflix Original Documentary Series

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) A Netflix Original Docuseries

Coming March 18th:

The Beginning (Season 2) A Netflix Original anime series

Deadly Illusions (2021) A Netflix Original Thriller series

Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) A Netflix Original Spanish action-comedy series

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) A Netflix Original Stand-up special.

Skylines (2020)

The Fluffy Movie

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals All Her 'firsts' In The 'Do You Remember' Challenge With Netflix

Coming March 19th:

Alien TV (Season 2) A Netflix Original Kids series

Country Comfort (Season 1) A Netflix Original sitcom

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) A Netflix Original sports docu-series

Sky Rojo (Season 1) A Netflix Original series from the creators of Money Heist

Who’s the Boss (2020) – A Nigerian rom-com.

Coming March 20th:

Hospital (2017)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Coming March 22nd:

Neville (Season 1) A Netflix Original K-drama series

Philomena (2013)

Coming March 23rd:

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) A Netflix Original South African stand-up special.

Coming March 24th:

Seaspiracy (2021) A Netflix Original Documentary series

Who Killed Sara? (2021) A Netflix Spanish crime mystery series

Coming March 25th:

Caught by a Wave (2021) A Netflix Italian romance movie

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) A Netflix Original Anime series

Millennials (Season 3) A Netflix Original Argentinian drama series

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) A Netflix Original Russian animated feature

Also Read: Age Of Samurai: Netflix Drops First Trailer Of Japanese Docu Drama Series

Coming March 26th:

A Week Away (2021) A Netflix Original Animated Series

Bad Trip (2020)

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

Croupier (1998)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) A Netflix Original Animated Series

The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.

Coming March 29th:

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – A Biopic on Nelson Mandela.

Rainbow High (Season 1)

Coming March 30th:

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021)

Coming March 31st:

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) A Netflix Original Series

Also Read: Where To Watch Pele Documentary In India? All You Need To Know About New Netflix Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.