Zoe Saldana To Feature In Netflix's 'The Bluff', To Be Directed By Frank E. Flowers

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana has a new project in her kitty, which has been acquired by Netflix. The upcoming movie titled The Bluff will be headlined by Zoe, wherein she would portray the character of Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious pirates. Here is everything you need to know about the Netflix film and Zoe's upcoming projects.

Zoe Saldana to star in Netflix's The Bluff

PTI, quoting Deadline reported, streaming giant Netflix recently bagged the project titled The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Frank would direct the film from his own script, and it is not the first time he will be working with Zoe. The actor-director duo has previously worked together on the 2004 flick Haven. Set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s, The Bluff will feature Saldana as Ercell, a woman whose past is revealed when her island is invaded by buccaneers. Anthony and Joe Russo are producing the title, along with Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot for their banner AGBO, and Mariel and Cisely Saldana for Cinestar.

Zoe Saldana's upcoming works

According to a report by Deadline, Zoe recently joined the cast of director David O Russell's next film which has several other prominent names as well. Other stars roped in for the yet-untitled project are Rami Malek, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola are also said to be a part of the film. The plot of the upcoming David O. Russell’s film is based on his original idea and more details have been kept under wraps.

Saldana will also star in filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar 2, which is the sequel to her 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The upcoming science fiction film produced by 20th Century Studios is slated to release on December 16, 2022. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Zoe will reprise her character of Neytiri, who was the daughter of the previous clan chief, and partner of Jake Sully.

