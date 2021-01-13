Where Is Mystery Alaska Filmed? Read To Know Filming Locations Of This 1999 Sports Comedy

Comedy-drama film Mystery Alaska tickled the funny bones of the viewers with its plotline. The movie was released in 1999 and was helmed by Jay Roach. Mystery Alaska cast includes Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria, Mary McCormack, Burt Reynolds, Colm Meaney and Lolita Davidovich among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a small-town hockey team who is challenged by the National champions New York Rangers. The town's residents forget their differences and come together to cheer and support their him team as the match is going to be telecast live on television. The various twists the movie takes makes it worthwhile to watch. If one is wondering where is Mystery Alaska filmed, this article provides all the details.

Mystery Alaska filming location

Where is Mystery Alaska filmed?

According to IMDB, the filming of Mystery Alaska has taken place at Banff National Park, Alberta and Canmore. All these places are located in Canada. Read ahead to know more details about these places.

Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

This is one of the oldest national parks in Canada and the main Mystery Alaska filming location. It spans across 6,641 square kilometres and encompassed rocky terrain and even glaciers. The park was established in 1885. Several other films like Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, The Edge, Days Of Heaven, Winter In Vail and Due South have been shot here.

Alberta, Canada

This Canadian province also served as a shooting location for this film. This place is known for its coniferous jungles and mountains. This place is full of rich mineral deposits. Several popular movies like Inception, Interstellar, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Revenant and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been shot here.

Canmore, Alberta, Canada

This town in Canada is known to house mountains like the Three Sisters and Ha Ling Peak. Its Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park is one of the most popular parks in the town. Adventure sports like cross-country ski and mountain-bike trails are also organised here for tourists and locals. The filming of other popular movies like Wild America, Nightbreed, Snow Dogs and I'll Be Home for Christmas has taken place here.

