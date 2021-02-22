Where Was 'Sixteen Candles' Filmed? Here's A Detailed Look At Its Shooting Locations

Sixteen Candles is one of the most famous coming-of-age films. This John Hughes directorial debut film stars Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall. His coming-of-age film was primarily shot in suburban areas of Illinois, America. So here is all you need to know about sixteen candles filming locations.

Where was sixteen candles filmed?

1. Sam Baker’s house

Sam Baker (Molly Ringwald) is our leading lady. Sixteen Candles revolves around how Sam’s family forgets her birthday and are more focused on her elder sister’s wedding. Most of this chaos in Sam’s life occurs at the Baker residence. According to It's Filmed There’s report, the Baker residence exterior is 3022 Payne Street, Evanston.

2. Sam Baker’s school

Sixteen Candles is mostly shot on various sets. But to make the film more realistic the exterior shot of a Baker’s school was also included. The exterior shot is of Old Niles East High School in Skokie. According to the website’s report, the school has now been torn down. The school’s interior shots are from New Trier High School in Winnetka.

3. Jake’s house

Jake is another pivotal character in this film. In Sixteen Candles, Sam is all upset as her family forgets her birthday but her high school crush Jake is a welcome escape. So, to establish Jake’s lifestyle, another Illinois house’s exterior was used. According to IMDb’s report, Jake’s house is 1407 Waverly Road, Highland Park, Illinois.

4. Glencoe Union Church

Ginny’s wedding is the biggest issue for Sam. Since Ginny’s impending nuptials led to her family and especially her grandparents forgetting her 16th birthday. Ginny’s wedding was filmed at Glencoe Union Church. The church’s exterior played a pivotal role in the film’s climax scene.

5. Long Duc Dong’s jump

Long Duc Dong is an unavoidable problem for Sam. At the party, Long Duc Dong gets drunk and climbs a tree. Unfortunately, in a drunken state, he then jumps on Jake. This scene from Sixteen Candles according to IMDb was shot at 1411 Sycamore Lane, Northbrook Illinois.

