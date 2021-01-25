Monalisa Stuns In Black Saree In Latest Pic; Lovestruck Fans Say 'hotness Overloaded'

On January 24, 2021, actor Monalisa took to her official Instagram and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she looked stunning as she wore a black saree with a golden border. The actor wore the saree in a low-waist style and flaunted her bright smile while posing for the camera. In her caption, she informed her fans that people tend to look ‘sexy’ when they are ‘angry’. Take a look at her latest picture.

Fans can't stop drooling over Monalisa's photos

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen wearing a pitch-black saree with a golden border. She wore a black blouse with a thin strap and a deep plunging neckline. The actor went for a pair of golden earrings to compliment her look. For her makeup, she kohled up her eyes and added a big red bindi and a red lipstick. While sharing the video, Monalisa captioned the picture as, “Because When You Are Angry You Look Sexy”.

As soon as Monalisa uploaded the picture, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “itni pretty… haye zazar na lage meri monapiee ko” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, beautiful” with a heart-eyed face and fire emoticon. A user commented, “too hotttt” with several fire emoticons. While another one simply dropped fire emoticons in his comments.

Monalisa's other post

Monalisa is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal life. In her another recent post, she can be seen in her workout outfit. She wore a yellow sports bra and black tight pants. She flaunted her natural look as she wore no makeup and tied her hair in a high bun. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “’#morning’, ‘#vibes’, ‘#goodvibes’”.

Several of her fans dropped red hearts and complimented the beauty. A fan commented, “Stunning” with a heart. Another one wrote, “Sexy figure” with a pair of red hearts and a smiling emoticon. A netizen commented, “So pretty” while another one greeted her back ‘Good morning”. Several fans called her ‘gorgeous, ‘hot’, and ‘beautiful’.

Monalisa's TV shows

On her work front, Monalisa was last seen in Star Plus’ Nazar 2 as Madhulika Chaudhary and Namak Issk Ka as Iravati Varma. The actor has also appeared in many Bhojpuri films such as Suhag, Sarkar Raj, Jai Shree Ram, Natawar Lal and many more. Moreover, she has also been featured in a Bengali web series titled Dupur Thakurpo 2.

Image Source: Monalisa's Instagram

