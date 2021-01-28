Monalisa Shares A Glimpses Of Her Ladies Night Out In Mumbai

Monalisa has a huge fan following and is best known for her glamorous avatar on social media. Whenever she posts some of her spectacular looks, she gets tons of love from her fans. She recently added yet another post of her fun time spent with her friends and the moment she shared, all her fans began complimenting her for her stunning party look. Let’s have a look at Monalisa’s Instagram photos and see how her fans reacted to it.

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these pictures in which she can be seen partying with her girlfriends. In Monalisa’s photos, all her friends can be seen well-dressed in stunning attire and posing along with her. In the first photo, Monalisa can be seen wearing a stunning black leather skirt with a turtleneck top along with spectacular bold eye make-up. In the next picture, Monalisa can be seen sitting on the stairs while posing for the camera while all her friends were standing next to her. In the next one, Monalisa can be seen sharing a candid laugh with all her friends. While in the next few Monalisa’s photos, she can be seen posing elegantly with her friends in dim light. In the caption, she wrote ‘4 more shots ladies’ and added how she had a fun night out with her ladies.

All her fans dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis when they saw Monalisa’s photos on Instagram. Many of them took to her Instagram comment section and added how much they loved her and even mentioned how much they loved her. Some of them even added fire symbols to depict how sultry she looked in her party avatar. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Monalisa’s photos on Instagram.

Monalisa’s career front

Monalisa has appeared in several Hindi and regional movies from which she gained popularity over time. She is most loved for her appearances in Bhojpuri movies. Some of her best movies include Jai Sriram, Tauba Tauba, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Bobby: Love and Lust, Jackpot, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Blackmail, Bunty Aur Babli and several others.

