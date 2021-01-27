Monalisa Delights Her Fans With Her Stunning Dance Moves On The Song 'Jalebi Baby'; Watch

Monalisa is one of the top artists in regional cinema and is most loved for her stunning acting and dancing skills. Monalisa’s dance videos are quite popular on social media among her fans as they shower love onto her video every time she posts one. As the actor shared yet another dance video of her, let’s take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram and see how her fans liked her thrilling dance moves.

Monalisa dances to Jalebi Baby

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this stunning dance video of her in which she can be seen grooving to the tunes of Tesher’s song, Jalebi Baby. In the video, she can be seen showcasing some of her dazzling moves wearing a torn pair of denim along with a blue coloured jacket with a grey crop top underneath it. As she was seen dancing in a dance studio, all the lights around her were making the video much more breathtaking.

In the caption, she mentioned the name of the song she was grooving to and added the names of the artists who made the video as well as who did the choreography and her hair too.

As the fans eagerly await Monalisa’s dance videos, they were all excited to see her groove to Jalebi Baby. Many of them immediately took to Monalisa’s Instagram post and commented on how sexy she looked in the video. Several other fans dropped in tons of fire emojis to illustrate how breathtaking her dance moves were and even added heart symbols to show their love for their favourite actor. Let’s take a look at how fans swamped Monalisa’s Instagram post with immense affection.



Monalisa also added another dance video of her a while ago in which she was seen showcasing her elegant dance moves on the famous Hindi song, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’. She dressed in a stunning saree draped in Bengali style with a mind-blowing gold pendant. Her fans were again delighted to see her dance moves and showered the post with lovely compliments and added how fantastic her stunning moves were. Many of them even addressed her as ‘Mona pie’ and ‘queen’ in the comment section.

