Chennai IPL Team Owner N Srinivasan's Daughter Accused Of Conflict Of Interest By BCCI?

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) President Rupa Gurunath, who is the daughter of former BCCI President N Srinivasan, has been served a conflict of interest notice. The notice has been issued by former Supreme Court judge and BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain, asking Gurunath to submit her response by December 24 which is also the day when the BCCI members are set to meet for its annual general meeting (AGM).

N Srinivasan's daughter served with BCCI conflict of interest notice

According to ESPNcricinfo, Gurunath's participation in the AGM is now in jeopardy where important matters like the addition of two new franchises in the IPL are going to be discussed. Justice Jain issued the notice on December 8 where he said that he was responding to a complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta who is a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Gupta had filed a complaint on November 23, alleging that Gurunath was guilty of conflict of interest under the BCCI constitution, as she was accomodating two positions simultaneously, first being the TNCA President and second as a whole-time director of India Cements Limited, the company which owns the Chennai IPL team, which is also the owner of the franchise in the IPL.

Justice Jain, in the notice, asked Gurunath to filer her response by December 24 and if she fails to respond to the present notice, the Ethics Officer shall be constrained to proceed in her absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response. Gurunath was elected as the TNCA President in September 2019 which made her the first woman cricket chief of a state association. It was also her first inaugural entry into cricket administration.

Notably, Rupa Gurunath's husband and N Srinivasan's son in law Gurunath Meiyappan was banned for life from any involvement in cricketing activities by the Justice RM Lodha Committee for his role in the IPL 2013 spot fixing scandal. Gurunath Meiyappan was accused of betting and passing on the team information to the bookies. He was usually seen with Chennai IPL team and used to sit in the dugout as well.

In February 2014, Meiyappan was also found guilty of the same even as the Chennai contingent denied any role of his with the franchise, despite attending many workshops and events officially in the capacity of Team Principal. However, as he was always spotted with the team, it was deemed as the franchise’s mistake and Chennai were eventually suspended for two years.

SOURCE: RAMESH BALA TWITTER

