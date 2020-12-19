Ankita Lokhande's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The 'Pavitra Rishta' Star

Actor Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 36th birthday today on December 19, 2020. She earned fame with her award-winning performance in the daily soap named Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared in a Bollywood film Baaghi 3. So, on the Pavitra Rishta actor’s birthday, here's Ankita Lokhande's quiz.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Friends

Ankita Lokhande's quiz

1) Where was Ankita born?

· Chandigarh

· Hyderabad

· Indore

· Mumbai

2) In which year did she begin to date Sushant Singh Rajput?

· 2009

· 2010

· 2011

· 2012

3) In which year did the two of them break up?

· 2014

· 2015

· 2016

· 2017

4) In which year did she announce a relationship with Vicky Jain?

· 2017

· 2018

· 2019

· 2020

5) Whose role did Ankita play in Pavitra Rishta?

· Sulochana

· Archana

· Savita

· Manjusha

Also read: Ankita Lokhande & 'Pavitra Rishta' Team Pay Musical Tribute To Late Sushant Singh Rajput

6) In which movie did Ankita make her Bollywood debut?

· Torbaaz

· Padmaavat

· Baaghi 3

· Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

7) In which of the following show was Ankita not seen?

. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

· Comedy Circus

· India’s Best Dancer

· Bigg Boss 13

8) What is Ankita’s real name?

· Archana

· Anita

· Tanuja

· Tanya

9) Which state-level player was Ankita?

· Basketball

· Football

· Badminton

· Cricket

10) Who is Ankita’s Business Manager?

· James

· Mourjo

· Maria

· Golmes

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Had A Make-up Free Photoshoot And Fans Can't Stop Adoring Her

11) How many siblings does Ankita have?

· 1

· 2

· None

· 3

12) Who is Ankita’s brother?

· Arpan

· Arman

· Ayaan

· Aman

13) What is Ankita’s Instagram username?

· ankitalokhande

· lokhandeankita

· ankilokhande

· lokhandeanki

14) What is Ankita’s Twitter handle?

· anky1912

· ankita1912

· lokhande1912

· anki1912

15) Ankita’s most famous show, Pavitra Rishta aired on?

· Colors

· Zee TV

· Sony

· Sab TV

Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Vikas Gupta Pose For A Pic But Someone Else Steals The Show

Ankita Lokhande's Trivia and Answers

1. Ankita was born in a Marathi family of Indore.

2. She met the actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, and they began dating in 2010.

3. She parted her ways with Sushant in 2016.

4. In 2019, Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky Jain who is a businessman.

5. Ankita played the lead role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta from 2009 to 2014.

6. Ankita made her debut as Jhalkaribai in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

7. Ankita was not a part of India’s Best Dancer.

8. Ankita’s real name is Tanuja Lokhande.

9. Ankita was a state-level badminton player during her graduation.

10. Ankita’ Business Manager is Mourjo from On Stage Talents Pvt Ltd.

11. Ankita has two siblings, younger brother and younger sister.

12. Ankita’s younger brother’s name is Arpan.

13. Ankita’s Instagram username is – lokhandeankita

14. Ankita’s Twitter handle is – anky1912

15. Ankita’s most famous show, Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.