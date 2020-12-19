Justin Bieber Is Now The Most Mentioned International Musician On Twitter India

On Friday, December 18, Twitter announced that Justin Bieber topped the most mentioned global musician chart of India as he generated the most music conversations on the site. The year 2020 was a different one as the entire world witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, Twitter continued to witness some of the most interesting conversations revolving around music, as album releases, new collabs and song releases constantly kept everyone entertained. With live interactions, Q&A’s, voice tweets, fans frequently connected with music artists and now Twitter India has released a data wherein they ranked global artists by the number of total tweets mentioning their name from January 1 to November 15, 2020.

According to the annual report, Justin Bieber topped the list. At the beginning of the year, Justin released his album Changes which included hit singles like Yummy that got the whole world grooving to its soothing rhythm. Along with it, the main highlight of the year was his chartbuster single ‘Stuck With U’ in collaboration with Ariana Grande. Moreover, Justin Bieber also became the talk of the town when he followed Indian music composer GV Prakash on Twitter.

After Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were seen dominating the list. Taylor Swift won the hearts of the Swifties with her music video The Man which ruled the music charts for several weeks. Along with it, the artist also dropped a whole new album namely Folklore in the month of July. Even after the data was calculated, she remained in the music conversations after releasing Evermore in December.

For Selena Gomez, she kicked off the year with the release of her brand new third studio album ‘Rare’. The artist released her album after five years which created quite a stir on Twitter amongst her fans. Along with it, Selena also launched her own beauty line this year which made fans go gaga. Moreover, her collaboration with k-pop all-girl band BLACKPINK was the highlight of the year. Ice-cream broke several streaming records online.

(Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Instagram)

