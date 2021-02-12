'Squared Love' Cast: A List Of Actors And Their Characters In This 2021 Netflix Film

The Polish romantic comedy Squared Love released on the streaming platform Netflix on February 11. The film has renowned director Filip Zylber at its helm while its screenplay has been written by Wiktor Piatkowski and Marzanna Polit. The cast of Squared Love is headlined by Miroslaw Baka and Mateusz Banasiuk alongside multiple actors in key roles. The plot synopsis of the film on Netflix's official website reads, "A celebrity journalist & renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life." Thus, here's all you need to know about Squared Love cast to find out more about all the Squared Love characters in detail.

Squared Love cast (Lead)

Adrianna Chlebicka as Monika and Klaudia

Polish actor Adrianna Chlebicka of 2018's Control fame, came into the limelight ever since the trailer of her newly-released Netflix film, Squared Loved released. Adrianna plays the roles of a mysterious model Monika as well as Klaudia. She is shown to lead a double life in the film. As Monika, her charm makes Enzo (Mateusz Banasuik) fall in love with her. Some of her well-known movies include 2006's Who Never Lived, 2009's All That I Love and 2013's Floating Skyscrapers.

Also Read | 'Enemy Of The State' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 1998 Action Thriller Film

Mateusz Banasiuk as Enzo

Popular Polish actor Mateusz Banasiuk, who kickstarted his career back in 2004, has starred in over 16 films in the span of his 17-year-long acting career. Mateusz plays the role of Enzo in Squared Love. Mateusz as Enzo is a celebrity journalist and well-known womanizer, who falls in love with Monika after crossing paths with her. For the unversed, the 35-year-old actor is the beloved son of legendary theatre, television & film actor, Stanislaw Banasiuk.

Also Read | 'After We Fell' Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Romantic Drama

Miroslaw Baka as Klaudia's father

Actor Miroslaw Baka, who is popular for his performances in 1988's A Short Film About Killing, 2002's Where Eskimos Live and 2003's Finding Nemo, plays a pivotal role of Klaudia's father in this Polish film. Ahead of setting foot in the Polish acting industry, the veteran actor completed his graduation from the National School of Theatre in Wroclaw, Poland.

Also Read | Men Of Honor Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of This 2000 American Drama Film

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Tomasz Karolak, Agnieszka Żulewska and Krzysztof Czeczot play supporting roles in the recently released film.

Also Read | Adventures In Love And Babysitting Cast: List Of Hallmark Film's Actors & Their Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.