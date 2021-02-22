Where Was 'Stan And Ollie' Filmed? Know The Shoot Locations Of The Lauren And Hardy Film

Stan and Ollie is a biographical comedy-drama film starring actors Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly The film is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Jeff Pope. The film revolved around the personal relationship of the comedy duo Lauren and Hardy in the later years of their lives. The audience has often wondered where was Stan and Ollie filmed. Stan and Ollie's filming locations included places like London, West Midlands and Bristol. Take a look at Stan and Ollie's shooting locations here.

Where was Stan and Ollie filmed?

Bristol

Stan and Ollie filming locations included Bristol. It was a prime location as Bristol’s historic harbourside is located there. the harbourside is a popular location for films and series. However, in 1953, the comedy duo arrived there as part of their variety hall tour. The pair greeted their fans and arrived from the Balmoral ship in the film. The shoot also took place at the Bristol Hippodrome. The Bristol Film Office helped the producers of Stan and Ollie find perfect locations in their area.

Image source: Stills from Stan and Ollie

West Midlands

The shooting locations also include West Midlands. It took place in Dudley in West Midlands. The film was also shot in Birmingham’s Old Rep Theatre as well as the Black Country Museum. The trolleybus ride scene, Hobbs Fish & Chip shop, the Bottle & Glass Inn and the Canal Street scenes were shot here.

London

The interior scenes of the film were shot at the West London Film Studios in Hayes. The film has a scene wherein in 1937, a huge audience was seen watching the film, Way Out West. The shots were taken at the Catford Broadway Theatre. Many other theatres such as Fortune Theatre in Covent Garden, Lyceum Theatre on Wellington Street in Covent Garden and the Hackney Empire Theatre were used for shooting scenes from the film. Stan and Ollie used to stay at the Savoy Hotel along the Strand in central London and thus the exteriors of the hotel are used for filming. Some part of the film was also shot in Worthing, West Sussex. The rail sequences were shot at the Great Central Railway in Leicestershire.

Image source: Stills from Stan and Ollie

