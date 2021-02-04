Where Was 'Summer Villa' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations

Hallmark's special summer movie Summer Villa first aired in August 2016 in the Hallmark Channel. The movie is now a part of Hallmark's 2020 'Summer Night' series. According to IMDb the synopsis of the movie is 'A romance novelist with writer’s block and a celebrity chef suffering from a bad review accidentally end up staying at the same French villa for the summer. As they attempt to share the house and mend their personal lives, they find that what they’re really missing is more of a personal matter.' Hallmark’s Summer Villa movie locations are scenic, beautiful and absolutely stunning. Here is a scenic shot from the movie:

Summer Villa Filming Location

According to IMDb, The filming of Summer Villa took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In an interview with TV Goodness, the lead actor Victor Webster shared that though the movie was set in South of France, the movie was shot in Canada. Montreal stood in as France in the filming of Summer Villa.

The actor also shared that, the cast did not get to explore the city while filming due to the tight shooting schedule. According to the actor, the last day of filming was the most hectic. "I think the last day we worked 19-and-a-half hours. We started at 11 am and it was six the next morning when we wrapped,” the actor stated. Here is a behind the scenes photo:

Summer Villa Trivia

The movie Summer Villa was set in a French Villa. Viewers wondered about where was Summer Villa filmed. A lot of viewers thought that Summer Villa was filmed in the South of France but IMDb says that most of the filming was shot in Canada. Here is some more trivia related to the movie:

Summer Villa was as the first of six original films in The Hallmark Channel's 2016 "Summer Nights" lineup.

Matthew (Victor Webster) who is referred to as Chef Cupid. Cupid (Coop) is the role Victor Webster (Matthew) played on Charmed (1998).

The location post in the movie explains why a house in France has a door knocker that says Welcome.

When Matthew (Victor Webster) opens Terry's (Hilarie Burton) romance novel manuscript, Chapter One repeats the same opening paragraph three times.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

