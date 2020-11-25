Where Was 'Surviving Christmas' Filmed? Take A Look At The Shooting Locations Of The Flick

Surviving Christmas is a rom-com directed by Mike Mitchell and revolves around the life of Drew Latham, an advertising professional and how he spends his Christmas. Actors like Ben Affleck, James Gandolini, Christina Applrgate and Catherine O’Hara starred in this movie.

The story offers a comic view of Drew’s life and how he opens up about his family before his girlfriend Missey and how comically he tries to portray a fake family to impress her. This movie is a light-hearted comedy about people who are unable to talk about the sad demise of their family even though they want to tell their loved ones about it.

Interested about where was Surviving Christmas filmed? Take a look at all the details about Surviving Christmas filming locations.

Where was Surviving Christmas filmed?

According to reports by multiple portals like Moviemaps and Itsfilmedthere, Chicago is the main place where Surviving Christmas was filmed. Many iconic places from Chicago were seen in this movie.

The apartment of Drew Latham was recreated at 76E, Monroe Street, Chicago. This building is an old gothic structure that served as the perfect backdrop for the apartment.

The office of Bar Code Media building situated at 180 N. Wacker Drive in Chicago was recreated as the office of Latham.

Two streets of Chicago, N. Michigan Avenue and E. Chestnut Street were also prominently featured in the movie. The southwest corner of these two street features in the scene where Drew (Ben Affleck) is seen thinking about what he should do on Christmas.

The Valco Residence, which was the childhood home of Drew and where he stayed with the Valco family who posed to be his fake family, is prominent among all the Surviving Christmas shooting locations. The house from 6748 Ionia Avenue was used for this purpose. It served as the backdrop of many dramatic moments throughout the movie.

Plaza Square was used as the venue of the famous star’s live performance. It is where Drew and Tom decide to go at the end of the movie. This place was the perfect backdrop for the reunion scene before the climax.

Shooting studios were also used for some shots. For example, the place where Drew tries to impress Alicia by covering a tree with ice was recreated inside a shooting studio in Chicago.

Cindy’s restaurant served as the climax location. It was the place that served as the fictitious diner where Drew’s mother worked.

Surviving Christmas review

The movie was a box office failure both critically and commercially. Both critics and movie lovers gave it a poor review. It made an average business at the box office. On IMDb, it has garnered a rating of 5.4 out of 10.

