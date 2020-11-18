'A Christmas Winter Song' Cast: List All Actors And Characters They Play In Movie

A Christmas Winter Song is a 2019 holiday movie. With the holiday season kicking in the viewers are binging all the Christmas movies and A Christmas Winter Song is one to watch for its amazing story and the cast of A Christmas Winter Song. Here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in this holiday drama.

A Christmas Winter Song cast and the characters they play in the movie

Ashanti as Clio

One of the most important A Christmas Winter Song characters is Clio. Clio is the lead of the film around whom the story revolves. Played by Ashanti who rose to fame with her roles in John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction. Ashanti is also a popular singer in the United States and is loved by her fans for her work. The actor has also won The Grammy Award.

Stan Shaw as Fred

Stan Shaw has been a part of the Hollywood film industry for a long time. The veteran actor started his journey from doing Broadway shows and is most popularly recognized for his roles in the TV series Criminal Minds. Stan Shaw plays the role of Fred in the movie who is a former jazz musician.

Sashani Nichole as Mia

Sashani Nicole hails from the island of Jamaica. The actor plays the role of Mia who is shown as the daughter of Fred in the movie. Sashani has been a part of various other films but is most prominently remembered for her A Christmas Winter Song character.

The plot of the film revolves around Clio played by Ashanti who owns a shop, she becomes friends with a former musician, Fred played by Stan Shaw and welcomes him to perform in her shop in the holiday spirit. The two, bond with each other over time and share their family struggles. Clio helps Fred in reuniting with his daughter Mia. The musical bond and the Christmassy vibes help the two overcome their hardships. The film was directed by Camille Brown. Mellissa Bustamante wrote the screenplay and Danny Roth and John Mehrer produced the 2019 hit. The film was even nominated for NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie.

