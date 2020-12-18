Where Was 'Sweet Home Alabama' Filmed? Know About The Major Locations

The 2002 American romantic comedy film Sweet Home Alabama is about Melanie who is engaged to the most eligible bachelor man in the city. However, secrets from her past life haunt her. This includes her marriage in high school to Jake who refuses to give her a divorce.

The film was directed by Andy Tennant and stars Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Candice Bergen, Patrick Dempsey, Ethan Embry, and others in important roles. Many of the audiences wonder where was Sweet Home Alabama filmed. Sweet Home Alabama was filmed mainly in different parts of Georgia. Read on:

Where was Sweet Home Alabama filmed?

Despite the name of the movie, you will be amazed to know that Sweet Home Alabama shooting locations were mainly concentrated in Georgia as is stated in the Explore Georgia portal. Oak Hill is among one of the prominent Sweet Home Alabama shooting locations. This mansion was used as the Carmichael Plantation, the place where Melanie’s marriage was supposed to take place. The Greek Revival Manor house was located on the Berry College campus.

The Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers served as the shooting location for the Civil War re-enactment scene for Melanie’s father Earl. This was also one of the sites for the 1996 Olympic Games. Sweet Home Alabama filming locations also include a gristmill named Starr’s Mill that was shown in the film as the place where Jake made a name during Melanie’s absence. The decor of the restaurant and the amazing food makes it a popular stop in the area.

Sweet Home Alabama filming locations also consist of the town of Crawfordville. The town has a population of 1000 people. The local places around the town were used during the filming of the movie. For instance, The Taliaferro Country Courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A part of the shoot of the film was also done in New York as is reported in portal fame10.com. This was the first film to be shot in the city after the September 11 2001 attacks. It was also the first film to be shot in Tiffany’s since Breakfast in Tiffany in 1961.

Sweet Home Alabama review

Sweet Home Alabama received a rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb. The audiences loved the film for the smart writing, great acting by the cast, and the apt direction that perfectly fit the humorous storyline.

