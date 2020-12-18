Gal Gadot Gives An Unmissable Reaction After Trying Taco Bell For The First Time; Watch

The popularity of Gal Gadot has taken off ever since she has stepped into the character of Wonder Woman. She is frequently seen in television talk shows where celebrities open up and give an insight of their work and personal life for audience’s entertainment. To her fans’ delight, Gal Gadot recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and tried something new when live on the show. Have a look at the first time that Gal Gadot tried eating a Taco Bell in her life.

Gal Gadot’s unmissable reaction after trying Taco Bell for the first time

The Tonight Show which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon often becomes home to some of the most priceless moments of many of the celebrity guests who appear on the show. The fans of Gal Gadot who were watching the show got to witness one of these moments when the actor tried Taco Bell for the first time in her life. The moment saw both Gal and the host Jimmy Fallon try out different food items in turns. Fallon tried a food item called jelly sufganiyot, which is an Israeli dessert, while Gadot tried eggnog and Ho-Ho’s to which she had a nonchalant reaction.

However, the catchy moment of the show came when Gal tried a burrito from Taco Bell and her reaction became one of the highlights of the show. She liked the burrito so much that she continued eating that with a smile on her face, even as she continued speaking to Jimmy Fallon. She even gave a thumbs up to the host saying that it was the best food item that she had on the show. That moment was certainly something that all the viewers of the show and not just Gadot’s fans must have enjoyed watching.

She had first made her debut in Hollywood in the film Fast and Furious which released in 2009. She appeared in a few more films of the franchise and gained immense popularity. That was followed by her casting in the role of Wonder Woman when she first played that role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She played that character a couple more times in Justice League and in the first Wonder Woman spinoff movie. She will now be seen in the spinoff film’s sequel which has been titled Wonder Woman 1984 which will release on the day of Christmas, i.e., December 25.

