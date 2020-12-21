'Project Christmas Wish' Cast: List Of All The Actors In This 2020 Hallmark Christmas Film

Hallmark Channel has marked its territory by coming up with new plots for their signature love stories every year. The Channel is popular for its Holiday special TV movies. Hallmark recently released Project Christmas Wish this year on December 20. The movie is directed by Jeff Beesley and written by Joie Botkin. The Project Christmas Wish characters are quite warm and are played by some prominent actors. If you are wondering about the cast of Project Christmas wish, here's a list of all the actors and their characters in the movie.

Project Christmas Wish Cast: List of all actors & characters they play in the film

Travis Van Winkle as Lucas

Travis Van Winkle plays the role of Lucas in the Project Christmas Wish cast. Lucas is a Holiday wish that Lucy hopes for and when the two characters fall in love with each other, Lucy's Christmas is filled with more joy than ever. Travis Van Winkle is popularly known for his roles in the movies like Friday the 13th, Transformers, Meet The Spartans and Accepted.

Amanda Schull as Lucy

Amanda Schull plays the role of Lucy in the movie. Lucky is the heartwarming protagonist of the film. She has been playing the Santa for her community for years and this year she has some wishes of her own which finally start to come true. The actor recently gave birth and this is her first release since then. She has worked on various TV shows and movies some of which are, Suits, Pretty Little Liars, One Tree Hill, Love Once and Always and Centre Stage.

Amy Groening as Joan

Amy Groening is not just an actor but also a producer. Amy Groening plays the character of Joan in the movie. Some of her other notable pieces of work include Reign, Goon, Teen Lust and Father's Day.

Averie Peters as Max

Averie Peters is a child actor who plays the role of Max in the movie. According to Heavy, this marks the first speaking character portrayal of her career. Averie Peters is a stage and theatre actor. Max is a small girl who wishes for Christmas to be like what it used to be and when Lucy grants her wish the holidays take a heartwarming and romantic turn. This movie marks the debut of Averia Peters career.

Other prominent actors in the movie that play titular roles are

Stephanie Sy as Ashley

Gino Anania as Parkers

Micaela Lozano as a Reporter.

