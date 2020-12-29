Where Is 'Welcome To Christmas' Filmed? List All The Picturesque Locations Of This Rom-com

Welcome To Christmas is 2018 Hallmark original film. The movie is directed by Gary Harvey. It is written by Rick Garman. The story revolves around a Ski Resort developer who meets the love of his life and falls in love with her Christmas town. The movie is based on the book, 'The Trouble with Christmas' by Debbie Mason.

The movie is based in Colorado but the filming of Welcome to Christmas actually took place in Canada just like most of the Hallmark movies. If you are wondering about the Welcome to Christmas filming location, here's a list of places the film was shot.

Where is Welcome to Christmas filmed?

According to IMDb, the filming of Welcome to Christmas intensively took place in British Columbia. Now although there isn't any particular town called the town of Christmas or locations specifically named after the holiday the whole state is filled with ice caps and ski mountains providing for the exact Christmas vibe.

The movie was shot in Vancouver city. According to Country Living, Jennifer Faningan who plays the protagonist in the movie revealed that when they shot at this Ski town in Vancouver she instantly loved the location and said if it wasn't for the movie wouldn't have gotten a chance to go to such locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Even though Vancouver is a big city with over half a million residents, the city outskirts have many small towns and ski resorts which provide a very homely feeling. A number of movies and shows have been shot in this homely big city of Vancouver. Some of the movies which have been shot here include Noelle, Virgin River, Deadpool. Some of the popular TV shows like Once Upon A Time, Arrow, The Flash, The Vampire Diaries and more have also been shot in Vancouver.

Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

According to Heavy, the ski-mountain on the interiors of British Columbia made for the perfect town of Christmas. Jennifer Faningan spoke about how she took her family to the shooting location and celebrated her daughter, Ella Jack's first birthday in this little town. She also revealed that people of the town put up a sign thanking Hallmark for giving them the Christmas spirit.

Revelstoke is a mountain resort on the west of Calgary. The movie was shot in September and so the sets had to be decorated to get the Christmas magic according to the Revelstoke Mountaineers reports. Check out some images from the town here.

