Where Was 'The Blues Brothers' Filmed? Take A Look At The Charming Chicago Locations

The 1980 musical comedy The Blues Brothers is a classic that is celebrated by masses to date. The story is a tale of redemption and follows the life of an ex-convict Jake, who makes it his mission to save the orphanage he and his brother Elwood grew up in, from shutting down. To do so, they must raise $5000 to free the orphanage from its taxes and debts. The two brothers find themselves in a tough spot and have no option but to revive their old band and go back to performing gigs in order to raise cash. Apart from the memorable music, the film was also appreciated for the locations it incorporated. Let's take a look at some of the filming locations for The Blues Brothers.

Where was Blues Brothers filmed?

The Blues Brothers is set in Chicago and stays true to its city, though it also captures the brisk essence of Los Angeles along the course too. Chicago is a regular for moviemakers, apparently encompassing nearly 200 films on its radar. While talking about the famous filming locations, the film's writer David Aykwood revealed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the Illinois capital Chicago was one of the stars of the movie and that they wrote it into the movie with a purpose.

According to Movie Locations, the opening scene of Jake being released from prison was shot in the Joliet Correctional Center in Joliet, Illinois. The car chase where the brothers find themselves cornered inside a shopping mall is shot at the now-closed down Dixie Square Mall in Harvey, Illinois. Reportedly, many of the sites that were shot at that time no longer exist. For instance, the no-name hotel that the brothers stayed at during their escape, which stood at 22 West Can Buren Street between South Dearborn and South State Streets, was also demolished early on.

The Soul Food Restaurant where Aratha Franklin made her special appearance with the song "Respect" was shot at Lyon's Deli, 807 West Maxwell Street. Maxwell Street amassed several flea markets at that time but has since been completely redeveloped. The only place that still exists at that junction is Ray's Music Store. The church scene where the movie's most popular song featuring James Brown was shot at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. The church still stands today but has renovated and looks different now from what it looked like in the movie. The Palace Hotel Ballroom where the brothers got their first big gig was shot at the South Shore Country Club/South Shore Cultural Centre. Popular landmarks like the City Hall and Daley Plaza were also made use of in the movie's finale.

