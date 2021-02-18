'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Has Started Filming, Reveals Elliot Page

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series on Netflix. It currently has two seasons with 20 episodes and is quite popular with the viewers. The makers have renewed the show for a third outing. The production was halted for some time due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast member has disclosed that it has started shooting.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 begins production with a new logo

Elliot Page is among the lead The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast members. He plays Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven on the series. The actor is quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than four million followers.

He confirmed that production on the show’s upcoming third installment has commenced via the social media platform. Page even revealed that it might get a new logo as the picture he shared had a Sparrow on top of the umbrella. It hints at the importance of the Sparrow academy that was teased at the end of season two. Check out the post below.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is created by Steve Blackman for Netflix and developed by Jeremy Slater. It centers around a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s demise and the threat of a forthcoming apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast includes Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Colm Feore as they reprise their roles from the previous seasons. The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot will introduce the Sparrow Academy. As the titular superhero siblings return to their home after being stuck in the 20th century, they find that everything has changed, and they have been replaced. A premiere date is yet to be set by Netflix. The series could arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.

