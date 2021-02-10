Where Was 'The Sinner' Season 3 Filmed? Take A Look At the Series' Filming Locations

The Sinner has returned to Netflix as Detective Ambrose continues to investigate one crime scene at a time. This time, the mysterious new case is of a car crash that occurred in Upstate New York, where one friend died on the spot while the other got away with only a few scratches. The show's location has been a key point of conversations lately because of how identical it appears to another popular show. Let's find out.

Also Read - How Many Episodes Are There In The Sinner Season 3? Know All Details Here

Also Read - Why Did Tanner Stine Leave Zac And Mia? Can We Expect To See More Of The Actor In Future?

Where was The Sinner Season 3 filmed?

Like other installments of the show, the third season also makes use of New York State as its prime location while doubling it as a fictional town called Dorchester. The setting seems awfully familiar because many scenes of the show were shot at the same location as Gossip Girl. According to Decider, the show has cleverly used the popular Synod of Bishops Russian Church in Manhattan's Upper East Side as the fictional Briarton School, an institution where the prime suspect Jamie teaches. The building became a popular shooting location after being used in the Gossip Girl universe as the top spot where Blair (Leighton Meester) and her troop hang out. It was also used as the Reardon School in The Undoing.

Source - New York Walking Tours

The Hartsdale Train Station was chosen as the Metro North train line of the Dorchester town. Though the cast and the production crew have been pretty tight-lipped about the show's locations, a few eagle-eyed fans have taken notice of the locations and informed about it on Twitter. According to Decider, other popular locations of the show include the Hastings Center Diner, the Found Herbal Apothecary Herb shop and the Mt. Pleasant Justice Court building in Valhalla, New York, which was doubled as the Dorchester Police Department in this season as well.

apparently for the purposes of the tv show filming today in my cozy NY suburb, Hartsdale wasn’t quite on the nose. so today I live in “Dorchester” pic.twitter.com/XMPYX0cpMV — Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) September 23, 2019

More about The Sinner Season 3

The Sinner Season 3 follows the story of Jamie, a school teacher who is surprised by an old college friend one day at his doorstep. The tension is real when the former has no option but to invite his friend for dinner when his pregnant wife insists. Post the awkward dinner, the two proceed for a drive around the woods where they encounter a car crash. While Jamie's friend dies on the spot, Jamie survives with barely a scratch or two. The case then finds its way to Detective Ambrose as he unravels the disturbing secrets one at a time.

Also Read - Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

Also Read - What Happened To Catherine On Hawaii Five 0? Read To Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.