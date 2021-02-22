Tell Me Your Secrets Spoilers - What Is Amazon's Latest Crime Thriller About?

Tell Me Your Secrets promises a rollercoaster season with the number of plot twists it homes in just a span of 10 episodes. The story follows three primary characters, each with a mysterious past - Emma is a woman struggling with her new identity as she attempts to come to terms with her past; John is a former serial predator trying to seek redemption, and Mary is a grieving mother avenging the death of her daughter. Their lives get blurred into each other as truths are gradually revealed.

Tell Me Your Secrets Spoilers

The series' opening shots introduces viewers to the two integral characters separated by a glass window in the prison's visitors room, also serving as a metaphor for their mental situations. Karen Miller sits on the other side of the glass sporting the inmate look opposite Mary Barlow who's here to confront her about her missing teenage daughter Theresa. Theresa Barlow is presumed dead but not in the eyes of her mother who is ready to stoop to any extent to find the truth about her daughter. With very little but accurate information on Theresa's connection with Karen's ex-boyfriend Kit, Mary sets off on the investigation.

After serving a prison sentence of her own, Karen is released with a new identity that goes by the name Emma. With bleached hair, contact lenses and a new sense of style, Karen, now Emma, is trusted into the hands of a creepy psychologist Pete Guillory. It is also revealed that along with making sense of her new life, Emma is actually also struggling with her memories as she had blocked chunks of them from her mind in the process of forgetting the past. Throughout the episodes, viewers are acquainted with several flashbacks rooting from Emma, which revealed that she indeed had a connection with Theresa before she went missing. One of the sequences delved into their first meeting at the hair salon where they quickly become friends and promise to meet several times afterwards. In another flashback, Theresa is seen hanging out with Karen at her home when Karen's boyfriend Kit also joins.

About mid-season, a new plot is introduced into the series that makes Emma the face of crime again. In the small town that Emma is trying to live peacefully in, a string of strange occurrences of teenage girls disappearing is becoming prevalent. Mary, on the other hand, is convinced that Emma is behind the crime as her own missing daughter's case links back to her. Now that Emma's memories are coming back to her, she decides to confront Mary and tell her the truth about her daughter. The 9th episode serves as the most disturbing one yet as a shocking memory is revealed.

It is revealed that all along, it was Theresa who was involved in a relationship with Kit and had a violent streak of her own. The pair would act out murders together but Theresa concealed it well. As Karen sees herself befriending the couple, she develops a liking for Kit and the two soon get romantically involved. It is even revealed that Karen becomes pregnant with his child. An infuriated Theresa compels Karen to run away from Kit when she reveals to her his wrongdoings. Midway Karen's water breaks and Theresa decides to assist her to the hospital. Only, that was never her intention as she finally reveals her true identity. Karen manages to escape from the driving car into a dark forest but Theresa follows through closely with a hammer in her hand.

Mary is not ready to believe any words coming out of Emma's mouth as she slams the argument and drives back to her house. To uncover the truth, Mary investigates the house for Theresa's belongings when she finds a box in their back garden. Inside the box, a number of disturbing love letters shared between Theresa and Kit is discovered. Mary is devastated. But despite knowing the truth, she finds it more comfortable blaming Karen than learning what went wrong with her unhinged daughter. To get away as far as possible from the truth, she holds a press conference to reiterate attention back on Karen as she also reveals to the world her new identity.

The 10th episode was filled with even more drama. Now that Emma knows for sure that she had nothing to do with the murders, she decides to reconnect with her daughter who lived with a guardian while she was in the prison. Emma is at the doorstep making nervous gazes as she waits for the door to be answered. When asked where her daughter is, she is told that she was already collected by someone named "Karen". The next shot pans through a car, first revealing Karen's daughter sitting at the passenger seat and then moving to Theresa driving the car. With Theresa revealed to be alive all along, the cliffhanger sets up the right mood for season 2.

