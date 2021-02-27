Netflix's 'Who Killed Sara?' Trailer Review: An Impressive Spine-chilling Mystery

Netflix is ready to roll out another intense crime thriller on its platform. Netflix's Who Killed Sara? trailer released on February 25, 2021. The upcoming series revolves around Manolo Cardona who plays the role of Alejandro Guzman. The series revolves around Alejandro being unjustly convicted for his sister's death. He spent 18 years of his life in imprisonment and when he finally gets out he needs answers and revenge. The trailer has gathered a good response and has slowly started trending everywhere.

Netflix's Who Killed Sara? trailer review

Within a few hours, has crossed over 15K views. The upcoming Brazil show is slowly getting noticed globally. Manolo Cardona plays the role of the protagonist in the show. He also played a crucial role in the popular Netflix show Narcos. Set in a world, where deception takes the center stage and an innocent brother is charged with the murder of his sister. After spending years in jail, Alejandro has to make room for himself in the powerful Lazcano family to unravel the truth of his sister's death and take revenge from them. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer looks intriguing and the suspense does have elements to make one stay glued to their screens. Who Killed Sara? captures the story of both past and present and makes you think about who can be a suspect of such a heinous crime. Every detail looks as if it connects the character and the death and makes you think about how everyone becomes a suspect.

Actors such as Diana Mercado Armenta , Jun Carlos Remolina , Ana Lucia Dominguez, Caludia Ramrez, Eugene Siller are a part of the cast of Netflix's Who Killed Sara? The show is created by David Ruiz and written by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela. The show is produced by Alexis Fridman and Juan Uruchurtu. The show is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 24, 2021 and is a part of the Brazil edition of Netflix.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Who Killed Sara?

