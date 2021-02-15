'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Fans Demand Bruce Willis Cameo "for Jake Peralta" In Final Season

A Bruce Willis cameo is in demand. Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans are demanding the Die-Hard star make a cameo in the final season of the show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, is a huge fan of Willis and often drops Die-Hard references in the show. Hence, fans want the final season of the show to mark a guest appearance by the Hollywood legend. Find out more details about this story below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Bruce Willis cameo in final season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans were shocked to receive the news that the show’s upcoming season will be its last. The show’s co-creator Dan Goor in a recent open letter confirmed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after Season 8. Many B99 fans were highly upset by this and expressed the same in response to Goor’s letter.

Also read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Renewed For Eighth And Final Season; Makers Share A Heartfelt Note

Apart from sharing their love for the show and how they would dearly miss it, fans started demanding a specific cameo in Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s last season. This is no secret, Andy Samberg’s character NYD detective Jake Peralta is a huge fan of Bruce Willis. Especially his character from the Die-Hard franchise. On the show, he is often seen talking about the movie.

Hence, fans began demanding the co-creators of the show for making Jake’s dream come true. Back in 2019, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor in a Reddit Q&A session said that he would love if Bruce Willis made a cameo for “obvious reasons”. In the show’s previous seasons actors like Adam Sandler, Eva Longoria, Lin Manuel Miranda, Zoey Deschanel, Kid Cudi, and Pete Davidson have all guest-starred on the show. Hence, Willis’ cameo does not seem like such a far-fetched dream. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

The only way this can end is with Bruce Willis making a small cameo in the last episode to work on a case — Craig (@CraigCharles23) February 11, 2021

Dear @nbcbrooklyn99, since this is your final season PLEASE bring #brucewillis for at least one cameo episode. Jake Peralta and the fans deserve it 🥺. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/gyuvnDkrq2 — Nikhil Anil (@nikhilology) February 13, 2021

Since Brooklyn 99 is ending soon, @djgoor you better get #BruceWillis to cameo in season 8. — Ravi Pahwa (@ravipahwa10) February 15, 2021

Starting a very short list of things that simply HAVE to happen in the final season, looking at you #brucewillis 👀 https://t.co/ZA6TRtMEnR — MCoLa707 (@MCoLa707) February 12, 2021

If #brucewillis doesn't make a cameo in the 8th and final season of @nbcbrooklyn99 , it would be a big missed opportunity..#ninenine — Adam's Apple (@adam_mossman) February 11, 2021

Also read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To End With Its Upcoming Eighth And Final Season

In his open letter, Goor said that he is thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing them to give these characters the ending they deserved. He added he feels incredibly lucky to have been able to work with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and crew for over eight seasons. In his letter, Goor deemed the cast and crew of the show not only the “most talented people in the business” but also his “family”. Take a look at Dan Goor’s open letter here:

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Also read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Fans Upset After Makers Announce Series' End With Season 8

Also read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Date On Netflix India Is Finally Out! Find Out Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.