Judah Lewis' Girlfriends List; Is Judah Lewis From 'The Babysitters: Killer Queen' Dating?

Judah Lewis is a 19-year-old American actor known for his roles in the movie The Babysitter, Demolition and the recent being The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He rose to fame after he played the lead in the film The Babysitter. Lewis is also known for his roles in a TV film titled Deliverance Creek in 2014, in a horror film titled Summer of 84 in 2018, in thriller film I See You in 2019 to name a few. Read on to know Judah Lewis personal life and relationship details.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film directed by McG, that premiered on September 10th. It is a sequel to 2017 released The Babysitter. The second instalment features several members from the first movie, while a few new names will also be joining the project. The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast includes Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino as Cole Johnson’s parents. Jenna Ortega plays a smart and adventure character, Phoebe. Samara Weaving returns in the sequel as well. The cast also includes Maximilian Acevedo, Chris Wylde, Amber Pauline Magdesyan, Juilocesar Chaves, and Ashley Heimbach.

Is Judah Lewis dating?

After the trailer of the movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen released, many people have been searching whether 'Cole' from the movie, who is played by Judah lewis, has any girlfriend? So, to answer the questions for many Lewis' fans on "Judah Lewis girlfriends list", here is a list of possible connections of Judah Lewis in his life, sourced from many portals.

According to distractify, it is currently unclear whether Judah Lewis is single or dating someone. However, he once shared a post of Skye Peters on his Instagram where she could be seen posing sensually for some photoshoots. While the rest of Judah Lewis's pics on his Instagram is mostly him showing the BTS of his shoots while the others are selfies of him at different locations while he is filming for a movie. According to datingcelebs and thecelebscloset portal, Judah Lewis is currently single.

Judah Lewis in The Babysitter: Killer queen

Judah Lewis will be reprising his role as Cole Johnson in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He will be seen surviving his high school days as nobody believes him on everything that took place in the previous film where her Babysitter tried to kill him. Cole will face the blood cult group again as they interfere with him and his friends on a weekend night out. He will have a love-angle with Melanie in the comedy horror-slasher movie as well. In the first instalment of the film, Samara Weaving plays the role of the Satanic Babysitter named Bee who invites her cult members over to Cole's (Judah Lewis) house to perform a satanic ritual when his parents are out.

