Where Was ''The Little Rascals'' Filmed? Know More About The 1994 Comedy Flick

The movie The Little Rascals remains a timeless classic and one of the most popular movies for children.The movie from director Penelope Spheeris is an adaptation of “Our Gang”, a series of short films by Hal Roach.

It stars child actors like Travis Tedford, Kevin Jamal Woods, Jordan Warkol, Zachary Mabry, Ross Elliot Bagley, Sam Saletta, Blake Jeremy Collins, Blake McIver Ewing and Juliette Brewer, Heather Karasek, Brittany Ashton Holmes, Elmer in leading roles. This movie follows the fun life and adventures by a group of neighbouring friends and how they deal with their emotions, friendships.

Source: Twitter.com

Where was The Little Rascals filmed?

The movie takes place in a fictitious town called Greenpoint. So, where was The Little Rascals filmed? As per reports by Globalfulmlocations.com, the fictitious town of Greenpoint was recreated in Los Angeles and other parts of California. The 1000 Block, Figueroa Terrace in Los Angeles served as the shooting location for the clubhouse scenes. The Fire Station 60 on 5320 Tujunga Avenue served as the LAFD Station 60 in the movie. Other shooting locations included locations like Pasadena, Castle Green Apartments, and Venice in Los Angeles, California.

The Venice Canals Walkway in Los Angeles is another of The Little Rascals filming locations. It is where Alfalfa is found with Darla by his club members.

The movie also features many alleys from Los Angeles which served as the neighbourhood of the titular characters. All these The Little Rascals shooting locations became iconic and are still popular among those who love this movie.

Source: Twitter.com

The Little Rascals review

This movie was a mass success despite the critics giving it negative reviews. The movie was so successful that it became a classic movie for the holidays.Metacritic gave this movie 45 out of 100.

As per the survey of CinemaScore, it got a grade of “A-“. Rotten Tomato gave it a 23% approval rating from total 13 critics.

According to Brian Lowry, it can be a classic movie and a nostalgic one for the parents who want their children to watch it again but that may be challenging. As per Box Office records, the movie earned $10 million in the North American Box Office on the first weekend. It grossed total revenue of $6,73,08282 all over the world.

