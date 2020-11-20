AS W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Adelaide Strikers Women will face Sydney Thunder Women in Match 50 of the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our AS W vs ST W match prediction, probable AS W vs ST W playing 11 and AS W vs ST W Dream11 team.

AS W vs ST W live: AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are still in the hunt for a place in the semi-final and a win for either team in this fixture will boost their chances of not only climbing the points table but also qualifying for the next round. Currently, Sydney Thunder Women are in third place in the standings with 12 points to their name in 12 matches and a win will put them in the top 2.

We have two must-win matches ahead, starting tomorrow up against the Thunder ⚡️ — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) November 20, 2020

On the other side, the Adelaide Strikers Women are 6th and have 11 points in 12 matches. When these two teams faced each other last time it was Sydney Thunder Women who thrashed the Adelaide Strikers Women.

AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AS W vs ST W Dream11 team

AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: AS W probable 11

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown.

AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: ST W probable 11

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (c), Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates

AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AS W vs ST W playing 11

Heather Knight

Sam Bates

Laura Wolvaardt

Sarah Coyte

AS W vs ST W match prediction: AS W vs ST W Dream11 team

AS W vs ST W live: AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction

As per our AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, ST W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AS W vs ST W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AS W vs ST W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Adelaide Strikers WBBL / Twitter

