Women's Big Bash Hurricanes Vs Scorchers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) will go up against Perth Scorchers (PS-W) in the upcoming match of the Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. HB-W vs PS-W live streaming is slated to begin at 10:10 am IST on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Here is our Hurricanes vs Scorchers prediction, info on how to watch Hurricanes vs Scorchers live in India and where to catch Hurricanes vs Scorchers live scores.

Hurricanes vs Scorchers live streaming: Hurricanes vs Scorchers live scores and Women's Big Bash League preview

By losing their last two matches, Perth Scorchers slipped to the fourth spot of the Women's Big Bash League points table. Sophie Devine and team have played 12 matches so far in the tournament, winning and losing five games each (2 NR). Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are at the last spot (8th) spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 3-7.

Women's Big Bash League live streaming: Hurricanes vs Scorchers live in India

The Women's Big Bash League will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Hurricanes vs Scorchers live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Hurricanes vs Scorchers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Venue: North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Australia

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 10:10 am IST

Hurricanes vs Scorchers live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The weather in Sydney will be ranging between 22 to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with humidity at 68%. By looking at the previous matches played at North Sydney Oval, it can be said that the pitch is favourable for both batters and bowlers. However, the pitch could cause some difficulties for the batters in the 2nd innings. Batting first is a good option on this wicket.

Massive! Sophie Devine returns for the @ScorchersBBL ahead of a blockbuster decider weekend #WBBL06 https://t.co/e5FGvznrsy — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 20, 2020

Hurricanes vs Scorchers live scores: Squads for the Hurricanes vs Scorchers match

WBBL live: Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad

Rachel Priest(w), Nicola Carey, Erica Kershaw, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall(c), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Rafferty, Nell Bryson Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Moloney

WBBL live: Perth Scorchers Women Squad

Sophie Devine(c), Beth Mooney(w), Chloe Piparo, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Emma King

Image Source: Perth Scorchers Twitter

