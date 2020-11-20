Women's Big Bash Strikers Vs Thunder Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) are all set to take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in the upcoming match of the Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. AS-W vs ST-W live streaming is slated to begin at 9:00 am IST on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Here is our Strikers vs Thunder prediction, info on how to watch Strikers vs Thunder live in India and where to catch Strikers vs Thunder live scores.

Strikers vs Thunder live streaming: Strikers vs Thunder live scores and Women's Big Bash League preview

By losing their last match against Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder slipped to the third spot of the Women's Big Bash League table. Rachael Haynes and team have played 12 matches so far in the tournament, winning and losing five each (2 NR). Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with a win-loss record of 5-6.

Women's Big Bash League live streaming: Strikers vs Thunder live in Indian and WBBL India

The Women's Big Bash League Strikers vs Thunder will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Strikers vs Thunder live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Strikers vs Thunder live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Venue: Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, Australia

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 9:00 am IST

Strikers vs Thunder live streaming: Strikers vs Thunder pitch and weather report

According to Google Weather, the skies in Sydney will be partly cloudy on Saturday as the temperature around the Drummoyne Oval is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius. The pitch at the Oval has not been great for batting, so the toss winner could look to bowl first.

The three remaining semi-final spots will be decided on the final weekend of the regular season! 🔥💪



Strikers vs Thunder live scores: Squads for the Strikers vs Thunder match

WBBL live: Adelaide Strikers Women squad

Suzie Bates (c), Darice Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

WBBL live: Sydney Thunder Women squad

Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman

