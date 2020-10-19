'Where Is My Summer Prince' Filmed? Know Where The Movie Was Shot

My Summer Prince is a 2016 released film helmed by Peter Sullivan. The movie features Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Lauren Holly, and many others in the lead role. The movie was aired as the third of six original films in The Hallmark Channel's 2016 "Summer Nights" franchise. Here's everything you need to know about filming location of My Summer Prince.

My Summer Prince filming location

According to IMDb, the kingdom of Edgemere which is shown in the movie is represented by pictures of Prague, which is the capital city of Czechia. Some of the other shooting locations of the movie include Cesky Krumlov, another Czech city, and Drottningholm, which is the Swedish royal palace. The movie is filmed on location in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Besides this, the filming of the movie was also done at the Westgate Park City Resort and Spa.

About the film My Summer Prince

The plot of the movie revolves around Mandy Cooper, who is a young executive assistant aspiring to become a PR executive. Soon she gets an opportunity to develop her skills in Greenbriar, Idaho. However, in that small town, Prince Colin of Edgemere, a handsome British monarch with a history of scandalous behaviour, gets arrested for defacing a landmark while making a public appearance. Soon the situation gets complicated after Mandy Cooper sets out to repair Prince Colin's image, and the young publicist wonders if she can save her own reputation in this tough decision and still have a chance at summer love.

About the screenplay writer Topher Payne

One of Atlanta’s most celebrated and hard-working playwrights, Topher Payne officially broken into television in the year 2016. He is the award-winning playwright behind the book named Evelyn in Purgatory which was published by Samuel French. His play titled Perfect Arrangement was produced off-Broadway at Primary Stages last fall. And after that, he launched his first TV movie named My Summer Prince.

My Summer Place cast

Taylor Cole as Mandy Cooper

Jack Turner as Prince Colin of Edgemere

Lauren Holly as Deidre Kelley

Marina Sirtis as Penelope Sheridan

Vanessa Angel as Queen Rosalind of Edgemere

Kassandra Clementi as Lady Isabella Vandervere

Brian Dare as Danny Pendergrass

Walter Platz as Sheriff Wrigley

