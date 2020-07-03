Where Was 'The Stalking Moon' Filmed? Know The Shoot Locations Of The Classic Western Film

The film The Stalking Moon was made by director Robert Mulligan, producer Alan J. Pakula, and actor Gregory Peck. They came together for the movie six years after their film To Kill A Mockingbird released. The Stalking Moon was originally released in the year 1968 and is considered to be the 'Western film in Technicolor'. The movie stars Gregory Peck and Eva Marie Saint and is based on the novel of the same name, the novel was written by T.V. Olsen. The film was then released on DVD by Warner Home Video on August 26, 2008, as well.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Once Upon A Prince' Filmed? Here Are All Major Filming Locations

Where was the stalking moon filmed?

The Stalking Moon was filmed in Red Rock Canyon in Nevada. The Red Rock Canyon is a National Conservation Area located in the Clark County of Nevada. It is about 15 miles towards the west of Las Vegas and can be is easily viewed from the Las Vegas Strip.

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada - Valley of Fire State Park is a recreational and nature preservation area. It is located 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada. The park derives is named so because of the red sandstone formations that occurred many years ago.

Samuel Goldwyn Studios in Hollywood - Samuel Goldwyn Studio was actually a lot located on the corner of Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Warner Bros. then acted as the successor of the studio.

ALSO READ| Hugh Jackman On Filming 'Logan' Climax Scene: "A Luxury I'll Never Forget"

The Stalking Moon cast

Gregory Peck as Sam Varner, Eva Marie Saint as Sarah Carver, Robert Forster as Nick Tana, Noland Clay as Boy, Russell Thorson as Ned, Frank Silvera as Major, Lonny Chapman as Purdue, and Lou Frizzell were seen in pivotal roles. Henry Beckman was seen as Sergeant Rudabaugh. Apart from him, Charles Tyner played Dace, Richard Bull was Doctor, Sandy Brown Wyeth played Rachel, Joaquín Martinez was Julio.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Had Acute Backache And Swelling While Filming 'Nagada'; See Video

The stalking moon plot and movie summary

The story of The Stalking Moon is about a veteran army scout named Sam Varner and how he escorts a former Apache captive along with her half-Apache son across a dangerous desert and mountains. Actor Gregory Peck reunited with his producer from his movie To Kill a Mockingbird for this movie. The film has a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ| Tahir Raj Bhasin Recalls Memories Of '83 WC; Shares Experience Of Filming Sports Drama

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie The Stalking Moon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.