Deepika Padukone Had Acute Backache And Swelling While Filming 'Nagada'; See Video

Nagada Sang Dhol is a hit folk song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song features Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone performing the traditional Gujarati folk dance called Garba. Written by Siddharth-Garima, Nagada Sang Dhol has received melodious vocals from Shreya Goshal.

Soon after Ram-Leela was released, the makers of the movie released the making of this folk song from the film. Here's taking a look at it:

Makin of Nagada Sang Dhol

Deepika Padukone is regarded as an exceptional performer, over the years the actor has essayed several versatile roles. Be it a warrior princess or the leader of a Gujarati cult, Deepika is known to get into the shoes of every character she portrays. That is what happened with her role in RamLeela too. For the song, Nagada Sang Dhol, Deepika reportedly wore a lehenga that weighed more than 30 kilograms.

Apart from her acting prowess, Deepika is an exceptional dancer too. In the song, the Bollywood diva can be seen performing hard steps in a heavy costume. The making video of the song reveals while shooting the song, the actor faced acute backache, but she never gave in. The choreographers of Nagada Sang Dhol revealed that Deepika’s legs were swollen while filming the song.

Describing the song, Deepika said that when she first heard the song, the first thought that came across her mind was that it was different and something that she has never heard before. The choreographers of the song also described that the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to bring out the natural aura of the Gujarati culture on-screen. Deepika added that it was one of the most difficult songs that she has ever performed.

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a 2013 tragic romance film starring Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie is said to be the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet with an Indian twist. The film revolves around the love story of Ram and Leela and their lust and drama that follows afterward.

The movie received a positive reception from fans and critics alike for the electrifying chemistry between its lead actors, the strong dramatic content, the scintillating musical score and the violent streak in the narrative.

