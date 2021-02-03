Where Was The Truman Show Filmed? Take A Look At The Different Shoot Locations Of The Film

The Truman Show happens to be one of the most popular films of veteran actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The plot of the film follows the story of a man called Truman (played by Jim Carrey) whose life is being secretly documented, which takes place in a large set filled with actors. Truman eventually finds out the truth about it and decides to escape. The film shows several scenes with pleasant and noteworthy background. Have a look at some of the shoot locations that have been used in the making of this film.

Where was The Truman Show filmed?

The plot of this film is based on the character of Truman who has lived his entire life in the Seahaven Island. Staying true to this part of the plot, the makers ensured that Seahaven Island in Seaside, Florida would be a major filming location of The Truman Show. A number of popular films have been shot in the Seaside area of Florida. Some of these include Jaws 2, Eagle Eye, Ruby in Paradise and others, according to Tripshock.com. Seaside also happens to be one of the popular destinations for the tourists in Florida.

ALSO READ: Peter Dinklage And Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor's 'American Dreamer'

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Another major The Truman Show filming location happens to be Panama City, which is also located in Florida. Many popular films and shows have been shot in Panama City as well, including Finding Grace, Ocean Force: Panama City, Spirits in the Storm and many others. Florida thus happens to be one of the most popular destinations for filmmakers to shoot their projects.

ALSO READ: No Audience, Pre-recorded Events: Here's How Grammy Awards Will Be Held This Year

The Truman Show had been directed by Peter Weir and written by Andrew Niccol. The film released in 1998 and became a strong hit at the box office as well. While there were some critics who criticised the concept of the show, the film largely received a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The Truman Show also managed to earn many nominations for prestigious film awards and is regarded as one of the highlights of Jim Carrey’s career in acting.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares New Fishing Trip Photo

ALSO READ: Will Smith Hosts 'Amend: The Fight For America' Docuseries On Netflix; See Trailer & Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.