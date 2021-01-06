Where Was 'The War With Grandpa' Filmed? Locations That Feature In This 2020 Film

The War With Grandpa is a family comedy movie released during the 2020 holiday season. The movie is inspired by its namesake novel written by Robert Kinel Smith. The War With Grandpa has an interesting cast composed of talented actors like Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken, and Jane Seymour.

Those who want to find out where was The War With Grandpa filmed will find some valuable information in this article.

Also read: Josh Jacobs Arrested For DUI At 4.42 AM, Suffers Minor Injuries After Car Crash

Movie synopsis

This movie shares a hilarious account of the war between Ed, a grandfather, and his grandkid, Peter. Ed, who is an old man struggling to cope with single life and modern technologies after his wife dies, moves in with his daughter. While his daughter Sally, her husband Arthur, and their two daughters Mia and Jenny, welcome Ed with open arms, Peter is sceptical.

Also read: Kriti Sanon's 'soul Moves' On Two-wheeler While Fulfilling One Of Her Dreams; Watch

Both Ed and Peter decide to wage war on each other and pull pranks on each other to find the winner. In the end, the two form a close bond and reconcile. Ed also finds happiness and moves on with his life. Wondering where was The War With Grandpa filmed? Read on-

Also read: 'Khulata Kali Khulena's' Abhidnya Bhave Turns Into A 'lit Banno' At Her Mehendi; See Pics

'The War With Grandpa' shooting locations

According to The Cinemaholic, the main The War With Grandpa filming locations were situated in Atlanta, Georgia. This place was perfect for shooting this holiday-themed family movie.

Although Canada was initially considered for The War With Grandpa shooting locations, the environment in Canada was not suitable for this movie. Hence, the crew zeroed in on Georgia, as per the portal.

According to ajc.com, the Tyler Perry Studio was used as one of The War With Grandpa filming locations to shoot the indoor scenes. On the other hand, a small home located at Grant Park was used to depict the exterior of Sally's home.

Also read: Giants Show Promise In Judge's First Season, Miss Playoffs

Since the movie involved so many action scenes and pranks, there were stunt doubles used in the movie, which allowed the crew to shoot every so-called funny scene with proper safety measures.

Movie review

Even though it is a family entertainer, the movie was an average performer based on The War With Grandpa review online. Movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes gave it a simple approval rating of 30 per cent from the critics. But, interestingly, the movie got an 85 per cent rating from the audience. Tara McNamara from Common Sense Media gave this movie an average score of 3 stars out of five.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.