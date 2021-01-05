'Khulata Kali Khulena's' Abhidnya Bhave Turns Into A 'lit Banno' At Her Mehendi; See Pics

Khulata Kali Khulena actor Abhidnya Bhave's wedding ceremonies started as the actor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Mehul Pail. After the Haldi ceremony, the pictures of her Mehendi ceremony are surfing on various social media platforms. Interestingly, Abhidnya Bhave's Mehendi ceremony was held on Monday. A handful of friends took to the story session of their Instagram handle and shared the pictures and boomerang videos to give a peek into the wedding festivities.

Take a peek into Abhidnya Bhave's Mehendi ceremony:

As per the pictures and videos surfacing online, Bhave opted for a mint-green outfit with detailing of multi-coloured embroidery. The actor also opted for minimal jewellery look as she only picked a pair of jhumkas for her outfit. To complete her overall look, she also wore a bindi and carried a pink-coloured sling bag to match with the outfit.

While Abhidnya reshared the videos and pictures by her guests, her actor friend Shreya Bugde posted multiple boomerang videos and pictures. Dhairya Gholap, Anuja Sathe, and Tejaswini Pandit and many others attended the Mehendi ceremony of bride-to-be Abhidnya. Scroll down to take a peek.

Interestingly, the Rang Maza Vegla actor and Mehul Pail got engaged in October 2020. As per their social media handles, Abhidnya and Mehul are going to tie the knot on January 7, 2021, while following all the safety precautions. Abhidnya and Mehul's wedding is likely to be a close-knit affair.

On the other hand, before her pre-wedding rituals started, Bhave shared a picture-post along with a long-caption. In her brief caption, Abhidnya urged her fans and followers to love their imperfections. "2021 I know you will be one of the best year of my life", an excerpt from her post read. In the photo, Bhave sported a no-makeup look while posing with a chocolate plate, which read, "Bride to be Abhidanya".

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor is currently playing Tanuja in the show Rang Maza Vegla. She rose to fame with the TV shows Tula Pahate Re and Khulta Kali Khulena. Meanwhile, her fiance and groom-to-be Mehul Pai is an entrepreneur.

