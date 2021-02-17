Where Was 'The Wraith' Filmed? Revisiting The Popular Locations From The Cult-classic

The Wraith is 1986 supernatural action fantasy film starring Charlie Sheen, Sherilyn Fenn, Randy Quaid and Nick Cassavetes in lead roles takes a common revenge story and gives it a supernatural spin. The movie follows an Arizona teen who resurrects back to life now as a street-racer to take revenge on the violent racing gang that murdered him. The Wraith has earned a cult-like status in the industry and its filming locations are toured by fans from all over the world in the US today. Here are some of The Wraith filming locations.

Also Read - 'Summer School' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In This 1987 Comedy

Also Read - 'Bling Empire' Cast: Who Are Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kim Lee & More?

Where was The Wraith filmed?

The uber-successful film captured a fictional town called Brooks, AZ, which was doubled by the Freeman Road that leads up to Tucson, Arizona. According to The Location Scout, the Big Kay's burger drive-in that earned a seven-wonder like status when it appeared in the film was formerly a pizza joint. Many tourists had ventured all the way to Arizona to visit the restaurant but the tall building was no longer there, which made many fans question whether it was specifically built for the film. No confirmation on the same has been given yet. Other locations like the nearby cellphone tower and the motel right opposite the burger drive-in, which was spotted in the film as well, still exist and can be visited for old-times sake.

Keri's house in the film is located at 2128 East 5th Street and to this date looks exactly the same. The most popular location of the lot is the world's largest airplane graveyard at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, which has been featured in many other famous movies as well, including Top Gun, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Can't Buy Me Love. The lake scenes where the troop gathered around for swimming and recreational activities were shot at the Sabino Canyon Recreational Area near Sabino Lake Dam northeast of Tucson. That area is still regularly visited by fans of the movie.

Following are the pictures of the famous sites from the movie -

Source - Stills from The Wraith (1986) Trailer

Also Read - Where Was 'The Sinner' Season 3 Filmed? Take A Look At the Series' Filming Locations

Also Read - Why Did Tanner Stine Leave Zac And Mia? Can We Expect To See More Of The Actor In Future?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.