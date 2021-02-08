Why Did Tanner Stine Leave Zac And Mia? Can We Expect To See More Of The Actor In Future?

Zac and Mia has been receiving a great response ever since it started streaming on Netflix. The series has premiered 2 seasons and has introduced viewers to many promising young actors so far, one of them being Tanner Stine. Unfortunately, the actor was replaced for the second season, getting reactions of disappointment from the viewers. Find out why did Tanner Stine leave Zac and Mia.

Why did Tanner Stine leave Zac and Mia?

Tanner Stine has starred in a couple of popular TV shows such as Teen Wolf, NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The Thundermans among others. In Zac and Mia, the actor shined in the role of Zac's supportive brother Evan and left fans fascinated with his relatively small yet worthwhile role. So it came as a shock when fans learnt that he was being replaced by Markus Silbiger for the same role.

Though the reasons for his departure are unknown, it looks like the actor left on amicable grounds as he was last seen raving about the show's progress in his interview with Digital Journal. He shared that his journey on the show was exciting and he was thankful for meeting good people. He also appreciated the fact that the show promotes a good cause i.e. about cancer and cancer survivors, and sends just the right messages to the audience. The actor may have left the popular show but that's not the end of his career. He was recently cast in ABC's A Million Little Things that recently returned with a Season 3 and is rumoured to be steadily working on a Season 4. The actor has hinted to be working on several more digital projects so watch out.

As for Zac and Mia, fans are hopeful that the show will get picked up for a Season 3 though no confirmation has been made yet. Since the season 2 finale didn't specifically end on a sour note or with a cliffhanger, something that American tv shows are experts at, fans fear that the chances of a comeback are low.

