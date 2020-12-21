Where Was 'Tiny Pretty Things' Filmed? Read More About The Shooting Locations Of The Show

Tiny Pretty Things is an American television series that airs on Netflix. The plot mixes mystery with ballet. The story is about a teen drama at a ballet academy known as the Archer School of Ballet. The show displays a rise and fall in the life of the students who are a part of the academy. They live far away from their homes and each one is in competition with one another. It premiered on December 14, 2020. Where was Tiny Pretty Things filmed? Read ahead to know more.

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Learn More About The Show

Where was Tiny Pretty Things filmed?

Also read: 'Tiny Pretty Things' Ending Explained: Read How The Show Smashes Toxic Masculinity

Chicago

Tiny pretty things filming locations mainly include places like Chicago and Toronto. Places like the Wabash Avenue in Downtown Chicago, The Art Institute of Chicago, Miller's Pub, the lakefront, and the Riverwalk were some of the filming locations. The Goddess and the Baker Coffee Shop appears multiple times in the show. Milton Lee Olive Park of Chicago was also used as one of the filming locations of the show. Shows such as The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Fargo, His Dark Materials and many more have also been shot there.

Casting Call in Chicago for New Netflix Show "Tiny Pretty Things" – Extras | Auditions Free https://t.co/lCChh4ojB7 via @twitterapi — Sharron Dark (@SharronDark) September 17, 2019

Toronto

Also read: Is There Season 2 Of 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Find Out If The Show Has Been Renewed

The show also used Toronto, the capital of Ontario as the primary shooting location. Kylie Jefferson, who plays the role of Neveah Stroyer in the show also revealed the location of the show on her Instagram while she started shooting. The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto was displayed as the Archer School of Ballet. One other important location was the Hammerson Hall in Mississauga, Ontario. Some popular shows shot at Toronto, Ontario are The Boys, Life in a Year, Work It and many more.

More about Tiny Pretty Things

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, created by Michael MacLennan. The show's cast includes Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Damon J. Gillespie, Kylie Jefferson and many more. The first series of the show includes ten episodes. The shooting began on August 6, 2019, and ended on December 3, 2019. IMDb rating for the show is 5.6 out of 10.

Also read: Who Pushed Cassie In 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Here's The Culprit Behind The Incident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.