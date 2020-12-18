'Tiny Pretty Things' Ending Explained: Read How The Show Smashes Toxic Masculinity

Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix mixes mystery with ballet. The show takes a graceful dip into the world ballet, paired with violent teen drama at an elite ballet academy, called the Archer School of Ballet, which has a handful of cruel students. One of the major mysteries surrounding season 1 of the show is that someone has viciously pushed one of the ballet students at the academy, Cassie Shore, off a roof. However, the finale of the show shocked fans as many ugly truths about the academy and its past are unravelled. Here is Tiny Pretty Things Ending Explained.

'Tiny Pretty Things' Ending Explained

Over the course of the show’s 10 episodes, fans get to see how sordid and complicated everything is at the Archer School of Ballet. The school and its faculty are dubious and remain extremely bigoted behind the scenes. However, the season finale was a full-circle moment as it carried a lot of meaning, metaphor, and poetic tragedy with it.

In the final episode, we see that the dancers use the last night of the showcase to expose the deplorable deals that the school has with its wealthy patrons. The environment in the school is quite reminiscent of the exploitations dancers experienced at the Paris Opera Ballet in the 19th century.

However, even though the scandal is out in open now, the dancers only get a moment of relief. Things take a dark turn when Torri (Jessica Greco) and Officer Isabel (Jess Salgueiro) find Neveah (Kylie Jefferson), Bette (Casimere Jollette), and June (Daniela Norman) in the dance studio standing over Ramon’s (Bayardo De Murguia) dead body. The ripe murder scene finds Ramon stabbed in the heart with a wooden stake. Who did it? No one knows yet, but it’s a classic murder scene and the finale ends at a cliffhanger, thus making it a prime set up for a possible second season.

Source: Still from Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix)

What did Ramon do?

From the moment Ramon arrived at the school fans knew it was trouble. He was troublesome not just in a difficult to work with sort of way. Throughout the show, we saw that he verbally abused his dancers, and have multiple affairs with his underaged students. He manipulated whoever he needed to in order to get what he wanted. Ramon exhibited the classic signs of a predator. He needed to be stopped long ago, but because his ballets sold tickets, the program director Madame DuBois kept looking the other way.

Dubois preferred to have success reflected on herself even if it came at the expense of creating a safe environment for the students. This is also a perfect example of male artistic genius. As per Dubois as long as his genius seemingly outshone his abuses, he could avoid all scrutiny. However, powerful men cannot remain untouchable for long, and Ramon’s actions caught up to him.

Source: Still from Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix)

Who pushed Cassie?

Fans see that towards the end of the series, Cassie’s parents devoid of hope for their daughter’s life, decide to take her off life support. However, when they pull the plug, somehow, Cassie miraculously opens her eyes and wakes from her coma. She soon recovers and is able to share some of the details of who pushed her off the roof.

Cassie claims it was Bette who pushed her off the roof. However, when Bette doesn’t deny it, everyone believes that it was in fact she who had done it. Bette was too drunk to remember what happened on that night, unable to remember if she pushed Cassie. However, it turns out that Bette was framed, as the fingerprints revealed otherwise. This whole time, it was Bette’s older sister Delia Whitlaw who had attempted to kill Cassie.

'Tiny Pretty Things' Season 2

So far neither Netflix nor the showrunners have announced Tiny Pretty Things season 2. The show was released on December 14, hence, it hasn’t been that long since it has been on the streaming service. A report in What’s new on Netflix reveals that the streaming giant usually takes six to eight weeks before renewing a show.

During this time Netflix analyses the streaming and viewership numbers the show is pooling in, which helps it decide if the show must be renewed or not. Though new episodes of the show aren't yet in the works yet, it's very possible that they could be soon, based on how popular Tiny Pretty Things is with viewers. Although the show is largely a work of fiction, it is based on the Tiny Pretty Things book by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

