Who Pushed Cassie In 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Here's The Culprit Behind The Incident

Netflix's new series Tiny Pretty Things mixes mystery with ballet. The show is a graceful dip into the world ballet, paired with violent teen drama at an elite ballet academy with a handful of cruel students. One of the major mysteries that surround season 1 of the show is that someone has viciously pushed one of the ballet students at the academy, Cassie Shore off a roof. However, the identity of the culprit is shrouded in mystery throughout the season.

Who pushed Cassie in Tiny Pretty Things?

Tiny Pretty Things was released on Netflix on December 14 and the show has received many accolades since then. While everyone at the Archer School of Ballet is trying to figure out who had pushed Cassie off the roof, the series also shows how the incident takes a toll on her family. Cassie’s tragic fall puts her in a coma but, fortunately, she doesn’t die.

Fans see that towards the end of the series, Cassie’s parents devoid of hope for their daughter’s life, decide to take her off life support. However, when they pull the plug, somehow, Cassie miraculously opens her eyes and wakes from her coma. She soon recovers and is able to share some of the details of who pushed her off the roof.

Cassie claims it was Bette who pushed her off the roof. However, when Bette doesn’t deny it, everyone believes that it was in fact she who had done it. Bette was too drunk to remember what happened on that night, unable to remember if she pushed Cassie. However, it turns out that Bette was framed, as the fingerprints revealed otherwise. This whole time, it was Bette’s older sister Delia Whitlaw who had attempted to kill Cassie.

Why did Delia push Cassie off the roof?

The world of Tiny Pretty Things combines the harsh dance routines from Bunheads with a thriller’s plot like Pretty Little Liars. People had suspected that it was Neveah, who had pushed Cassie off the roof, as she suddenly got to take her place after she fell. However, Delia was the culprit as she was the person who had the strongest motive to do it. Delia was jealous of the relationship Cassie had with Ramon. Ramon is an ex-student at The Archer School of Ballet where he excelled.

After graduating from the Archer School, Ramon became a professional visionary choreographer with showcases all around the world. Ramon’s professional life brought him a mixture of fame, boldness, popularity, and darkness. He was in a relationship with Delia before he struck up an affair with Cassie. Ramon is known to be notorious as he has had multiple inappropriate affairs during his time at the ballet school. One of them being that he kissed Delia’s sister Bette. During his time at the school, he struck up an affair with the acting director Monique Dubois.

