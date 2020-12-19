How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Learn More About The Show

Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix is a brand new show that mixes mystery with ballet. The show takes a graceful dip into the world of ballet, paired with violent teen drama at an elite ballet academy, called the Archer School of Ballet. The ballet school has a handful of cruel students and staff, who make life miserable for many students. Season 1 of the show is shrouded in mystery about who is the culprit who had viciously pushed one of the ballet students at the academy, Cassie Shore, off a roof. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there of Tiny Pretty Things?”

How many episodes are there of Tiny Pretty Things season 1?

Season 1 of the show arrived on Netflix on December 14. It has 10 episodes. All 10 episodes were released on the platform altogether. Here is a list of all the Tiny Pretty Things Episodes.

Episode 1: Corps

Episode 2: Range of Motion

Episode 3: Class Act

Episode 4: Dance Dance Revolution

Episode 5: Split Sole

Episode 6: Joie de Vivre

Episode 7: Catch & Release

Episode 8: Relevé

Episode 9: It’s not the Waking, It’s the Rising

Episode 10: Push Comes to Shove

Is there a Season 2 of Tiny Pretty Things?

So far, neither Netflix nor the showrunners have announced Tiny Pretty Things season 2. The show was released on December 14, hence, it hasn’t been that long since it has been on the streaming service. A report in What’s new on Netflix reveals that the streaming giant usually takes six to eight weeks before renewing a show.

Many Netflix subscribers might already know that during this time Netflix analyses the streaming and viewership numbers the show is pooling in, which helps it decide if the show must be renewed or not. Though new episodes of the show aren't yet in the works yet, it's very possible that they could be soon, based on how popular Tiny Pretty Things is with viewers. It is also important to note that Netflix doesn't follow a strict schedule when it comes to renewing its original productions. Sometimes, the show is renewed for a new season within a few days of the previous one's premiere. Other times a renewal doesn't come until several months later.

Here’s what fans thought about Tiny Pretty Things on Twitter

have you heard about tiny pretty things? its a new netflix show with a ballerina black girl lead who isn’t ambiguous im honestly in tears right now shes so pretty pic.twitter.com/99siwqqUd9 — Najee (@persainkitty1) December 13, 2020

now how old are the characters in tiny pretty things on netflix supposed to be? because all this unnecessary nudity is making euphoria look like a church special pic.twitter.com/wdSvzSqmE9 — C. (@mindctrI) December 16, 2020

Shane and Bette on Tiny Pretty Things are like the masculine and feminine looks of Kiernan Shipka got split into two people. pic.twitter.com/TTUxWW0VbN — Alicia (@Licia360) December 14, 2020

so i've been watching tiny pretty things on netflix and um... can we just talk about this questionable ass plot? the script? these characters? MESS! pic.twitter.com/08NXy0GqZB — india jade (@india_roby) December 15, 2020

praying for all my oomfs that have school tomorrow i’m on break until january 25th so i can stay up and watch tiny pretty things without worry pic.twitter.com/MNhKrLh8co — h (@rinasawqyama) December 13, 2020

