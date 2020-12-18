Is There Season 2 Of 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Find Out If The Show Has Been Renewed

Netflix's new series Tiny Pretty Things mixes mystery with ballet. The show takes a graceful dip into the world of ballet, paired with violent teen drama at an elite ballet academy, called the Archer School of Ballet, which has a handful of cruel students. One of the major mysteries that surround season 1 of the show is that someone has viciously pushed one of the ballet students at the academy, Cassie Shore off a roof. However, the identity of the culprit is shrouded in mystery throughout the season. Find out, “Is there a season 2 of Tiny Pretty Things?”

Is there a Season 2 of Tiny Pretty Things?

So far, neither Netflix nor the showrunners have announced Tiny Pretty Things season 2. The show was released on December 14, hence, it hasn’t been that long since it has been on the streaming service. A report in What’s new on Netflix reveals that the streaming giant usually takes six to eight weeks before renewing a show. During this time Netflix analyses the streaming and viewership numbers the show is pooling in, which helps it decide if the show must be renewed or not. Though new episodes of the show aren't yet in the works yet, it's very possible that they could be soon, based on how popular Tiny Pretty Things is with viewers.

It is also important to note that Netflix doesn't follow a strict schedule when it comes to renewing its original productions. Sometimes, the show is renewed for a new season within a few days of the previous one's premiere. Other times a renewal doesn't come until several months later.

Tiny Pretty Things season 2 release date

If Netflix decides to greenlight Tiny Pretty Things season 2 then the production might begin in 2021. Depending on when the production starts, it might take a year before the second season is ready. Hence, fans can expect it either in late 2021 or early 2022.

Tiny Pretty Things episodes

Season 1 of the show has 10 episodes. All 10 episodes were released on the platform altogether. Here is a list of all the episodes.

Episode 1: Corps

Episode 2: Range of Motion

Episode 3: Class Act

Episode 4: Dance Dance Revolution

Episode 5: Split Sole

Episode 6: Joie de Vivre

Episode 7: Catch & Release

Episode 8: Relevé

Episode 9: It’s not the Waking, It’s the Rising

Episode 10: Push Comes to Shove

