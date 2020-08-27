Sidharth Shukla Bats For Acid Attack Survivor Facing Challenges, Calls For Support

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram and urged people to help an acid attack victim. The actor posted a picture of the victim and wrote her story in the caption to spread the word and help raise funds for her. He even linked a fundraiser that is set up to help the victim.

Sidharth Shukla urges people to help acid attack survivor

Sidharth Shukla posted a picture on his social media handle and tried to spread a word about Saraswati, an acid attack victim. The actor wrote in the caption that she was burnt in her sleep by her husband, who later died by suicide. The woman had two kids who are dependent on her.

Sidharth Shukla also revealed that after the tragic incident, she is facing physical and economic issues. The actor also wrote that the victim is battling for her treatment and her livelihood. She was given medical treatment at a government hospital where she stayed for five months.

Despite that, the treatment for her nose, ears and other surgeries are pending. Here is what Sidharth Shukla wrote in the caption of the picture that he shared,

Let’s Support Saraswati Saraswati’s drunkard husband poured acid on her while she was sleeping. She was badly burnt with acid. After that incident she is facing physical and economic issues.After pouring acid on Saraswati, he committed suicide. Now the burnt Saraswati is battling for her treatment and her livelihood. Her two minor children are dependent on her. She has no support. Saraswati was given medical treatment at government hospital , she stayed there for five months but still her treatment for nose, ears and surgeries are pending. She has no source of income. We need to shifther to New Delhi for her treatment in a Private Hospital. She needs major surgeries, nose and ear treatment. We need to treat and rehabilitate her so that after recovery she be able to support her two minor children.We at The Laxmi Foundation humbly request you all to extend help in this effort of rehabilitating Saraswati.

Sidharth Shukla has always batted for acid attack survivors. Earlier this year, when Sidharth Shukla was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor had visited the house. She had come to narrate her story which was adapted in Meghna Gulzar's Chhaapaak. Sidharth was overwhelmed with the story and was seen hugging Laxmi.

