Mirzapur Shooting Location: Details About Where Mirzapur 2 Was Filmed

Mirzapur season 2 is one of the most anticipated web series this year. The makers of the show released a teaser of the upcoming season and revealed that the show will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 23rd. The trailer left the fans intrigued to know more about the upcoming series. Here are details about the various locations where the series has been shot at.

Mirzapur shooting location

The plot of Mirzapur 1 revolved around drugs, guns and the lawlessness prevalent in the society and the state. Mirzapur 1 was also shot majorly in cities and districts of Uttar Pradesh. The primary locations for the shooting of the series included Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Benaras.

Throughout the series, we see scenes set in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Ghazipur. The show makers have taken areal shots of the holy Ganga river in U.P. Another important location for the series was the Badohi district. This is a neighbouring district Bhadohi- where episode 7 in season 1 was shot.

Picture credits: Shutterstock

Read Also | Steve Carell Reveals He Felt 'emotionally Tortured' While Leaving 'The Office'

Mirzapur 2 shooting locations

The previous Mirzapur series was based on Purvanchal (subregion of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh). In a report from BoxOfficeIndia, it was revealed that shooting of the series was done majorly in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the shoot of the film started from Lucknow, U.P. and it was mostly shot in the extensions of the city. The series was also shot in Benaras, U.P. and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also | As Unseen 'Mirzapur' BTS Photos Go Viral, Fans Ask For Season 2; See Pictures

Other film shot in Lucknow & Benaras

Lucknow and Benaras have hosted a number of film shootings over the years. In the past, films like Gulabo Sitabo, Bala, Jolly LLB 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Raid, Bullet Raja, Shaadi Mei Zarror Aana, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, A Suitable Boy, Youngistaan, Daawat-e-Ishq, Rangbaaz have been filmed in the city. Benaras is another favourite shooting location for filmmakers. In the past, Masaan, Issaq, The Last Colour, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai, Mukti Bhawan, Banaras, Mohalla Assi, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Bunty Aur Babli have been filmed here.

Read Also | 'Mirzapur 2' Cast Includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi And Others; Know Their Characters

Mirzapur 2 release date and other details

Mirzapur 2 is a crime thriller series that will revolve around the criminal activities and lawlessness that is carried out by the dons of a district called Mirzapur. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal among others. The show will also cast Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The show has been created by Puneet Krishna and is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Read Also | Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Pose With Their Girl Squad; See Picture

Promo Image Source: yehhaimirzapur official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.