Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations Of This Movie

In 2020, the movie Unhinged created a lot of buzz in the movie circuit. This movie from Derrick Borteisa's story about a man Edward (played by Russel Crow). Edward is suffering from some mental issues. In a crossing, a woman named Rachel (played by Caren Pistorius) honks at her because he was not able to start the car s soon as the signal turned green.

Triggered by Rachel’s insult, Edward turns into a maniac and goes on a killing spree. His thrust for vengeance makes him steal Rachel’s phone and kill almost all of her family members. Unhinged is a dark movie that tells about a creepy story in a realistic manner which often makes people cringe at its dark nature.

Also read: Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Russel Crowe-starrer Was Shot

This movie had seasoned actors like Russell Crow, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Austin P. McKenzie in lead roles if you want to know where was unhinged filmed read this article for more exciting details.

Where was Unhinged filmed?

The central shooting locations for Unhinged were Louisiana. Lennar and New Orleans featured prominently in this movie. So, you can find many iconic places in these two cities as unhinged filming locations in the film.

Also read: Where Is Christmas Under Wraps Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of This Hallmark Movie

The Cresent City Bridge

As per atlasofwonders.com, Crescent City Connection Bridge, in New Orleans City, served as the backdrop where Edward first meets Rachel. This bridge also featured in the epic car chase scene. Despite being a busy location, the crew managed to shoot here effectively. The site added a new dimension to the scene. According to NOLA.COM, the director and the crew got permission for shooting in that busy bridge from the authorities.

Ursuline Academy

As per atlasofwonders.com, Ursuline Academy is also among the top shooting locations for the movie. It was used to recreate the fictitious Wesley Elementary School, where Rachel's son Kyle was seen studying.

Also read: Where Was 'The Best Of Me' Filmed? Know Where The Romantic Film Was Shot

Kenner

Kener was used to shoot an essential scene of the unhinged movie. It is eh place where Edward meets Andy instead of Rachel. The diner called Franny’s Place Family was used as a meeting places these two characters. The name of the restaurant was changed to Darrow's Diner.

Edwards Avenue

The crossing in Edwards Avenue is another crucial inclusion among the filming locations. It is the place where Edward catches Rachel after she speeds up before Edward. This scene, which formed the base of the story, was shot here beautifully. The crossing added a new dimension to the whole screenplay.

Also read: 'Ajooba' Shooting Location: Know Where This Bollywood Fantasy Was Shot

Unhinged review

Despite the exciting storyline, Unhinged was generally average or below average. Rotten Tomatoes awarded in 47% approval rate and 5.27 out of 10. On the other hand, the movie scored 40 on 100 in MetaCritic review.

In the movie, the concept and the acting were praised, however, the movie was not able to impress the critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.