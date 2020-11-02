Where Was 'The Best Of Me' Filmed? Know Where The Romantic Film Was Shot

Quick links:
The Best Of Me is a romantic movie adapted from the famous Nicholas Sparks novel that goes by the same name. The movie released in 2014. The cast of The Best Of Me includes James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan whose younger versions in the movie were played by Luke Bracey and Liana Liberato.
The plot of the movie revolves around two childhood sweethearts who reunite after years. They meet at the funeral of a mutual friend and realise that they never stopped loving each other. This classic Nicholas Sparks plotline was widely loved by the audience. If you want to know The Best Of Me filming location, then read further ahead:
According to a report by Nola, The Best Of Me filming location is set in Pearl River, Louisiana, USA. Some parts of the filming of The Best Of Me took place at the Pearl River in Louisiana. The town's natural beauty is depicted very well in the film. The location also has a river and sandy beaches. Movies like Hot Pursuit, 1959, and Lust Zombie were shot here as well.
This filming location of The Best Of Me has a lot of Magnolia Plantations which can be seen in the movie. This is also the home of the younger version of the female protagonist in the film. This is one of the most beautiful locations in the film.
According to a report by Moviemaps, some of the shots of the movie were filmed at Dilliard University. This filming location serves as the high school campus of the movies’ protagonists. It is a private educational institution.
The Best Of Me was also filmed in Covington in Louisiana. Some of the scenes in the movie are shot at the Marsolan's Feed Store in Covington.
